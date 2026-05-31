Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Eighty years on, the Charles Schwab Challenge is the longest-running non-major on the PGA Tour, still holding its original site. Every player who walks through the gates on the first tee passes walls of champions: a marble display engraved with the name and score of every champion since the 1941 U.S. Open. The 80th champion will win their name on the Marvel wall and a prize purse that has been growing steadily year on year.

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The 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club has reached a total prize purse of $9.9 million. The prize money has grown consistently over recent years. It stood at $8.4 million in 2022, rose to $8.7 million in 2023, and reached $9.1 million in 2024 when Davis Riley claimed the title. In 2025, it was $9.5 million when Ben Griffin won. The 2026 purse of $9.9 million represents a 17.8% increase in just four years.

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The Charles Schwab events operate as an invitational. Hence, the field is cut at 132 players and still delivers a cut. The 75 players who make the cut in Fort Worth this year will share the full purse. The winner will take home $1,782,000. The runner-up collects $1,079,100. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize purse for every player who makes the cut.

Position Prize Money 1 $1,782,000 2 $1,079,100 3 $683,100 4 $485,100 5 $405,900 6 $358,875 7 $334,125 8 $309,375 9 $289,575 10 $269,775 11 $249,975 12 $230,175 13 $210,375 14 $190,575 15 $180,675 16 $170,775 17 $160,875 18 $150,975 19 $141,075 20 $131,175 21 $121,275 22 $111,375 23 $103,455 24 $95,535 25 $87,615 26 $79,695 27 $76,725 28 $73,755 29 $70,785 30 $67,815 31 $64,845 32 $61,875 33 $58,905 34 $56,430 35 $53,955 36 $51,480 37 $49,005 38 $47,025 39 $45,045 40 $43,065 41 $41,085 42 $39,105 43 $37,125 44 $35,145 45 $33,165 46 $31,185 47 $29,205 48 $27,621 49 $26,235 50 $25,443 51 $24,849 52 $24,255 53 $23,859 54 $23,463 55 $23,265 56 $23,067 57 $22,869 58 $22,671 59 $22,473 60 $22,275 61 $22,077 62 $21,879 63 $21,681 64 $21,483 65 $21,285 66 $21,087 67 $20,889 68 $20,691 69 $20,493 70 $20,295 71 $20,097 72 $19,899 73 $19,701 74 $19,503 75 $19,305

Beyond the check, the winner also collects 500 FedExCup points, official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He will also get a Scottish tartan plaid jacket and a custom restored car. This year’s pick is a 1982 Jeep Scrambler.

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That said, the Charles Schwab Challenge has a lot more history and interesting facts to know.

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Interesting things to know about the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026

One of the major reasons this championship holds respect is that no other course on the PGA Tour has held 3 important events on the same property. The Colonial Country Club hosted the 1941 U.S. Open. It was the first time the national champion played in the South of the Mason-Dixon Line. In fact, the course has also hosted the 1975 Player Championship and the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open. No other venue on the tour can make that claim.

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Since 1952, every Charles Schwab Challenge champion has been presented with the Scottish Royal Tartan plaid jacket at the 18th hole ceremony. The jackets are handmade, kept in the winner’s locker at Colonial.

Along with honoring the champion with the jacket, their names are also engraved on the Leonard Trophy. Since 2019, Charles Schwab has added a fully restored classic vehicle as one of the champion’s prizes. The previous vehicles have included a 1973 Bronco, a 1975 Stingray, and a 1992 Defender.

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That said, we are all excited to see who wins. The field includes reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole, Justin Thomas, and others in the mix.