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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 31, 2026 | 4:31 PM EDT

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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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May 31, 2026 | 4:31 PM EDT

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Eighty years on, the Charles Schwab Challenge is the longest-running non-major on the PGA Tour, still holding its original site. Every player who walks through the gates on the first tee passes walls of champions: a marble display engraved with the name and score of every champion since the 1941 U.S. Open. The 80th champion will win their name on the Marvel wall and a prize purse that has been growing steadily year on year.

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The 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club has reached a total prize purse of $9.9 million. The prize money has grown consistently over recent years. It stood at $8.4 million in 2022, rose to $8.7 million in 2023, and reached $9.1 million in 2024 when Davis Riley claimed the title. In 2025, it was $9.5 million when Ben Griffin won. The 2026 purse of $9.9 million represents a 17.8% increase in just four years.

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The Charles Schwab events operate as an invitational. Hence, the field is cut at 132 players and still delivers a cut. The 75 players who make the cut in Fort Worth this year will share the full purse. The winner will take home $1,782,000. The runner-up collects $1,079,100. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize purse for every player who makes the cut.

PositionPrize Money
1$1,782,000
2$1,079,100
3$683,100
4$485,100
5$405,900
6$358,875
7$334,125
8$309,375
9$289,575
10$269,775
11$249,975
12$230,175
13$210,375
14$190,575
15$180,675
16$170,775
17$160,875
18$150,975
19$141,075
20$131,175
21$121,275
22$111,375
23$103,455
24$95,535
25$87,615
26$79,695
27$76,725
28$73,755
29$70,785
30$67,815
31$64,845
32$61,875
33$58,905
34$56,430
35$53,955
36$51,480
37$49,005
38$47,025
39$45,045
40$43,065
41$41,085
42$39,105
43$37,125
44$35,145
45$33,165
46$31,185
47$29,205
48$27,621
49$26,235
50$25,443
51$24,849
52$24,255
53$23,859
54$23,463
55$23,265
56$23,067
57$22,869
58$22,671
59$22,473
60$22,275
61$22,077
62$21,879
63$21,681
64$21,483
65$21,285
66$21,087
67$20,889
68$20,691
69$20,493
70$20,295
71$20,097
72$19,899
73$19,701
74$19,503
75$19,305

Beyond the check, the winner also collects 500 FedExCup points, official World Golf Ranking points, and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He will also get a Scottish tartan plaid jacket and a custom restored car. This year’s pick is a 1982 Jeep Scrambler.

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That said, the Charles Schwab Challenge has a lot more history and interesting facts to know.

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Interesting things to know about the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026

One of the major reasons this championship holds respect is that no other course on the PGA Tour has held 3 important events on the same property. The Colonial Country Club hosted the 1941 U.S. Open. It was the first time the national champion played in the South of the Mason-Dixon Line. In fact, the course has also hosted the 1975 Player Championship and the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open. No other venue on the tour can make that claim.

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Since 1952, every Charles Schwab Challenge champion has been presented with the Scottish Royal Tartan plaid jacket at the 18th hole ceremony. The jackets are handmade, kept in the winner’s locker at Colonial.

Along with honoring the champion with the jacket, their names are also engraved on the Leonard Trophy. Since 2019, Charles Schwab has added a fully restored classic vehicle as one of the champion’s prizes. The previous vehicles have included a 1973 Bronco, a 1975 Stingray, and a 1992 Defender.

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That said, we are all excited to see who wins. The field includes reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole, Justin Thomas, and others in the mix.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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