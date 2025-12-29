Charley Hull ‘Absolutely Gutted’ as She Unexpectedly Loses Part of Her Childhood

Essentials Inside The Story Hull's emotional revelation

Hull's 2025 Season

Hull shares a meaningful Christmas message

Charley Hull is heartbroken. The English golfer recently took to social media and opened up about a loss that took a part of her childhood away from her. A loss that truly means a lot, not just to her, but to generations who grew up within those familiar walls.



She couldn’t hide her emotions as she shared the news that The Cons Club, a place deeply rooted in her family’s history, is closing its doors. Sharing the upsetting news, she posted an Instagram story and wrote, “Absolutely gutted the cons is now closing, My Dads been going there since little boy and I’ve been going there since I was a little girl used to be my favourite boozer in Burton.”

She also shared a picture taken in the snooker room and expressed her emotions, adding, “This is the last picture of me and Derek in the snooker room, my dad and all of his best mates all used to play snooker in there back in the day!”

Established in 1911, The Cons Club was never just another local pub in Burton. For Hull’s family, it was a constant presence through childhood, friendships, and memories that spanned decades.

She added, “Dad ❤️ reminiscing of him and his mates back in the day mence, squat uncle Malcom & the rest of the legends.”

While the news of the club’s closure has been painful for Hull, her performances during the last season must have given her immense joy. 2025 saw her secure her third LPGA victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September. Alongside that, she finished as a runner-up in two majors, the AIG Women’s Open and the U.S. Women’s Open. Currently, she sits in the fifth position under the world golf rankings.

Her professional front aside, Hull recently shared snippets of some heartfelt moments that she spent with her family. And in this festive season, she has decided to share a heartfelt message with her fans.

Charley Hull delivers meaningful Christmas reminder beyond gifts and celebrations

Charley Hull has been like a breath of fresh air in the female golfing realm. And while she has brought in a lot of changes, the English golfer recently had quite a deep message for her fans. Now, as the holiday season is on, people are in a festive mood. Notably, one important component of the holiday season is gifting. However, while the gifts do bring a lot of joy, Hull told fans that they alone are not the most important.

In a recent update on her Instagram story, Hull shared a picture of a baby cuddled up on her lap. The baby could be spotted wearing a Santa dress. Hull stated that holidays are never about giving materialistic gifts. Instead, they are more about spending time with the people whom we love. Hull stated that this season, her fans must focus on quality time and conversation with the ones who really matter, rather than being obsessed with gifts.

“Merry Christmas, everyone. Have the best day & remember it’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around you ❤️” said Hull. Surely, it looks like the LPGA icon is giving out some very valuable lessons this season. And as her fans wait eagerly, it remains to be seen how things pan out in the next season.

This year marked the LPGA’s 75th anniversary season, and post the historic season, the league announced their schedule for 2026. The league would reportedly feature 33 events. Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions would kickstart the 2026 season on January 29. Hull has already punched her ticket to the 2026/27 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Given her success in 2025, tt will now be interesting to see how Hull’s 2026 season goes.