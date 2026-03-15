Charley Hull Acts On Her Words After Announcing She Will Copy PGA Tour Pro Post 9th Career Win

Charley Hull’s 2026 has been a story of quick turnarounds. Her Saudi win after a health scare made her the highest-ranked Englishwoman in history. But the moment she lifted the trophy in Riyadh, Hull had one concern: would it fit in the cabinet? She wasted no time sorting that out, with a little inspiration from Justin Rose.

Hull posted a photo of her newly built trophy cabinet on her Instagram story, captioning it: “Trophy cabinet update… still waiting on my Saudi International trophy to come, and that will fit in nicely; it’s getting spray-painted black on Monday, then popping the skirting on! Then it will look ace!”

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The cabinet idea started in Riyadh; after her 9th career win at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, she had told the media, “I saw Justin Rose post his trophy cabinet on Instagram the other week, and I was like, ‘Right, that’s my inspiration.’ Can you make me exactly that same trophy cabinet? So sorry, Justin. I’ve copied your trophy cabinet. But it’s legendary; it looks so good.”

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Rose’s cabinet that inspired it all came up after his 2026 Farmers Insurance Open win at Torrey Pines, which earned him $1.72 million. Both golfers share more than just carpentry taste. Hull and Rose previously partnered at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, and Rose has publicly acknowledged her contributions to growing the sport. So Hull borrowing ideas from her fellow English pro’s naturally fits into their dynamic.

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Hull’s Saudi win was no ordinary result. Hull shot a blistering 31 on the front nine before closing with a final round of 65 to win by one stroke at 19-under par. It was her first LET event of the 2026 season, at a venue where she had previously finished third, third, and eighth.

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This win pushed her to World No. 3 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, the highest any Englishwoman has ever ranked, and she is now a three-time LPGA Tour champion. But the climb to this point has been far from smooth.

Charley Hull hurt her back in July 2025, collapsed on the course at the Amundi Evian, and tore a ligament in her ankle in August. She was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness in February 2026 and nearly skipped the HSBC Women’s World Championship but showed up and finished T-10.

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Before that, she finished T-17 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. Now she trails only #1 Jeeno Thitikul and #2 Nelly Korda in the rankings, with a cabinet being painted black on Monday to prove it.

Despite being in the top 3 and winning titles, the 29-year-old was outplayed by the 13-year-old.

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Charley Hull almost got outdriven by Bella Watson

Charley Hull has been turning heads all season, but at the Sunningdale Foursomes on March 13, it was a 13-year-old who nearly stole the show, going almost drive-for-drive with one of the best players on the planet.

Hull quickly found a reason for her performance.

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“She was nearly outdriving me, but I do have a bad back, so I’m using that as my excuse,” Hull laughed.

She also credited Bella Watson for handling the pressure well and putting on a genuinely impressive performance throughout. Watson, part of England’s Southeast Regional squad, had watched Charley Hull compete the previous year and admired her short game specifically. Playing alongside her idol was already a dream. Nearly matching her off the tee made it something far more significant for a junior golfer still four years into the sport.

Coach Tom Jordan put it best. Watson had joined his club at nine with raw potential, and this moment confirmed it.

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“Charley’s number three in the world, and she was hitting neck-and-neck drives with her. It just shows there’s not a massive difference,” Jordan said.

The trophy is on its way home. The cabinet is waiting. And judging by Hull’s 2026 so far, it will not stay empty long.