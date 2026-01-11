Charley Hull Admits Hidden Tommy Fleetwood Connection That No One Knew About

Essentials Inside The Story Charley Hull recalls playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood at the British Par 3 Championship.

Other prominent names who have featured in the event.

The two stars also appeared in a match alongside Collin Morikawa and the hosts of Fore Play Golf.

Except for events like the Grant Thornton Invitational or the PNC Championship, one would think that many men and women golfers do not play together. However, Charley Hull shared a memory that quietly rewrites part of English golf’s shared history. While discussing her development as a golfer, she recalled a moment when she played alongside her countryman, Tommy Fleetwood.

“Yeah, definitely. This looks the right bit of me. When I was growing up, I used to play in this thing called the British Puff Three Championship. So, I actually played with Tommy Fleetwood in it one year when he just turned pro, and I was just an amateur,” Charley Hull revealed in a video on the Dan on Golf channel.

The host, Dan Rapaport, asked the 3x LPGA winner about the community-like feel of golf in England as compared to the United States. He said that in the US, one usually needs to be part of a private club to feel part of a community. That’s when Charley Hull opened up about the incident. The memory reads as a foreshadowing of two future standard‑bearers of English golf sharing a tiny, community‑style stage.

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship at Nailcote Hall is an invitational par‑3 event. It has attracted a mix of European Tour, LPGA, and Legends Tour names. Although she did not confirm it, the year Charley Hull is referring to could be 2013. Tommy Fleetwood not only participated in it, but won the coveted 2013 Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship title. He took home a cheque for £25,000 after defeating Paul Broadhurst by one stroke.

Fleetwood started playing on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2010 and joined the DP World Tour in 2012. His breakthrough title came in 2013 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. At the time, Charley Hull was an amateur as her rookie year was 2015. Therefore, 2013 could be the year when both Fleetwood and Hull played together.

Apart from that, the 1x PGA Tour winner also played the event in 2016. As for the 3x LPGA winner, she was in the field in 2015 and 2018, too. Some other renowned golfers to play include Aaron Rai, Philip Price, Ian Woosnam, and Michael Campbell.

However, that was not the only time Hull and Fleetwood played together. In July 2025, they participated in a 2 vs 2 vs 2 match alongside Collin Morikawa for a Barstool Sports and Fore Play video.

Charley Hull, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa face each other

TaylorMade Golf and Fore Play Golf invited Charley Hull, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa to pair up with a Fore Play host and compete with each other. It was a chaotic, comedy‑driven competition filmed and distributed on YouTube. The video spawned viral moments, especially Hull’s banter with Morikawa.

When the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship outdrove the American professional, she was quick to add salt to the wound. She laughed and called out Morikawa with “Hey there, little boy!” Many framed the video to be one of the most entertaining influencer-pro crossovers of 2025.

Charley Hull partnered with Frankie Borrelli, while Fleetwood played with Trent. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa teamed up with Riggs. The trio had a lot of fun and came up with many funny moments along with the Fore Play hosts. The 3x LPGA winner even received praise for her swing after a 162‑yard tee shot.

The offhand remark ended up spotlighting a shared chapter from Charley Hull and Tommy Fleetwood’s early paths. It was shaped by accessible, close-knit competition rather than grand stages.