Charley Hull Announces Comeback After Missing The FM Championship Amid Health Setbacks

Charley Hull is back. After a year of health setbacks and skipping the FM Championship, she’s set to return for her first event since the AIG Women’s Open, where she nearly tasted glory. With her maiden title of the season still up for grabs, Hull is determined to make this next stop count. So, where will the LPGA star tee it up next?

Charley Hull will make her comeback at the Aramco Houston Championship, September 5–7. The event, known for drawing top talent, offers the perfect stage for Hull to reignite her season after her last outing at Royal Porthcawl. But the road back hasn’t been easy—her absence dates to an injury suffered during PIF Championship practice rounds.

Right before the tournament even kicked off, a turn of moments led to a devastating car-park accident. Hull tripped off a crib and fell in a parking lot with an audibly loud ankle pop. Despite the incident, Hull tried to move it away since she was unsure of whether her ankle really broke. However, things got worse, keeping her away from the course for weeks. The injury sidelines her for weeks, forcing her to train in moon boots. However, last week Hull shared an update on her injury that had fans getting excited. And the moment came full circle with her announcing her official return just a week later.

Now, with Hull returning to Texas, the tournament is about finding her groove back in the sport. However, more than that, it’s about proving why she belongs among the elite. Teeing alongside Danielle Kang and 2023 Evian Champion Céline Boutier, Hull is ready to make her mark on the field. Known for delivering consistent rounds of 60s, the win doesn’t feel impossible despite her break from the course. Even though Hull struggled with the driver this year, including 2 missed cuts in 11 events, the break might just be what propels her momentum. With 3 weeks away, and focused training sessions, Charley Hull seems to have worked on her weaknesses ahead of Houston.

Whether Hull bounces back from her break from the tour or leaves fans disappointed is still a matter of curiosity. However, a more pressing concern looms beneath her comeback—recent health struggles that could turn the navigating fields at Houston into a battle.

The 2025 Season: A health nightmare for Charley Hull

The ankle injury last month was far from the only health issue Hull faced this year. Earlier in the summer, Hull collapsed twice during the first round of the Evian Championship. “On Sunday, I pretty much felt back to normal. It took like two, three weeks—well, three weeks actually,” Hull revealed. In that time, she lost around four kilograms and saw her swing speed drop by approximately eight miles per hour. That dip has directly impacted her distance off the tee, hindering her swings on the course.

If that wasn’t enough, Hull also dealt with a nagging back problem. This happened after she hurt herself while lifting a box from her car, affecting her ability to properly train. “It’s been quite frustrating,” Hull admitted. “I’ve not been able to go to the gym and do my rehab exercises.” With her routine disrupted and physical conditioning compromised, Hull entered key tournaments feeling underprepared. “It annoys me because it’s such an important part this time of the season, and it’s something I look forward to all year,” Hull reflected on her missed events.

Now, with her health slowly stabilizing, Hull faces a defining test. Can she turn these setbacks into the fuel for a long-awaited breakthrough?