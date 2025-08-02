Charley Hull Calls Out Terrible Weather At AIG Women’s Open Days After R&A Ignored Warnings

Remember when nature took its true test at the Senior Open Championship back in 2023? The event was held at Royal Porthcawl, notorious for its demanding course. With Blustery winds and brutal gusts reaching up to 40 mph, routine shots turned into survival drills, leaving even seasoned players scrambling to stay afloat. With the 2025 AIG Women’s Open now underway at the very same venue, those haunting memories have come flooding back—this time, with LPGA stars caught in the storm. While the world waits in speculation, Charley Hull has spoken up, keeping us in the loop. However, Hull’s take on the situation might just leave you stunned.

Concerns began brewing well before the first tee shot at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. In a recent episode of the Fried Egg Golf podcast, Brendan and PJ didn’t hold back while revisiting the chaos of the 2023 Senior Open Championship. “The last time we saw Royal Porthcawl was absolute cinema with the seniors. Just the wind got up,” Brendan recalled, referencing the relentless 40 mph gusts that defined that brutal weekend. PJ voiced a growing concern, “I’m worried if we get that kind of element… will the R&A be made out to be embarrassing [the LPGA players]?” The terrible course conditions at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship raised eyebrows earlier this year. Naturally, all eyes turned to the R&A to ensure they didn’t make the same mistake twice.

But no one summed up the madness quite like Charley Hull. Taking to Instagram with her trademark humor, Hull painted a vivid picture of the conditions. “It was windy enough to take the wool off a sheep’s back today 🤣 🐑 On to the weekend we go @aigwomensopen 😅 🏴,” she wrote, capturing both the chaos and her upbeat spirit. Hull also made sure to tip her cap to the loyal fans who braved the gusts, adding, “P.S the crowds were so good today. Hope to see you again at the weekend ✌🏻.” Her post hinted at the mounting tension as players brace themselves for the weekend. These decisive rounds test resilience just as much as they shape the scorecards.

Looking forward to round 3 of the last major of the season, the weather doesn’t look particularly attractive. The temperature is expected to hover around 19–20°C. The winds will not be showing any mercy, with expected winds at around 15 mph. Gusts can ramp up to around 27 mph by the afternoon. Though rain is unlikely, with a minimal 8% chance of precipitation and clear visibility. The swirling breeze and nearly 70% humidity will continue to play a decisive role. As Royal Porthcawl bares its teeth once again, Saturday’s round could prove to be a turning point. Here, mental fortitude will matter as much as the swings. Saturday won’t be easy for Hull or the other players on course.

Now that we know what the course looks like ahead into Round 3, let’s look at Round 2 standings after the brutal weather conditions.

Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open 2025

A calmer Friday morning at Royal Porthcawl opened the door for Japan’s Miyu Yamashita to take full advantage. Paired alongside Rio Takeda, Yamashita fired a stunning 7-under 65 to soar into the solo lead at 11 under. “Crazy,” remarked Megan Khang at the day’s end, reacting to Yamashita’s total. Takeda, a two-time LPGA winner this season, sits three back in solo second, showing impressive poise. The all-Japanese duo thrived in calmer morning conditions, gaining a two-shot edge over the tougher late wave.

Meanwhile, the afternoon brought rising gusts, and with them, a serious test for the chasing pack. Jeeno Thitikul stumbled to a triple-bogey on the par-3 15th but managed to stay under par. Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Lottie Woad sit at 2 under, still within striking distance. Minjee Lee would have to deliver a standout round on the weekends if she plans to close the gap with Yamashita and achieve her career grand slam. Eri Okayama, the overnight leader, collapsed to 6-over through 10 after five bogeys in six holes. And yet, perhaps the biggest surprise remains Germany’s Laura Fünfstück—battling the breezes and nerves as a Monday qualifier, she’s quietly climbing at 3 under through just five holes in Round 2. Charley Hull fought hard just to make the cut. She now sits only four shots off a tie for third—proof of a packed leaderboard.

Miyu Yamashita’s lead, although striking, won’t be safe. With unpredictable weather conditions looming large, the weekends can completely turn the game around. The chase is on, so are the dramatic final rounds at Porthcawl.