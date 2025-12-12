‘I Don’t Give a F’: Charley Hull Savagely Clears Up PGA Tour Pro’s Wrong Idea About Her

Essentials Inside The Story The articles is about a fun interaction between Charley Hull and her new partner for the Grant Thornton Invitational. It also sheds light on one of Hull's dreams.

Charley Hull is currently waiting to make her mark at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Ahead of the tournament, Hull had a bit of a hiccup. Initially, she was set to team up with Daniel Berger but unfortunately, just three days before the tournament, he withdrew from the event, leaving Hull temporarily without a partner. Thankfully, Michael Brennan, who recently won the Bank of Utah Championship in October, was announced as her substitute partner.

As they gear up to try and dethrone the defending champions, Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp, both Brennan and Charley Hull recently had a ‘get to know each other’ moment. Glimpses of their interaction were uploaded to the PGA Tour’s social channels and the interaction was hilariously awkward. As the video rolled on, each of them was handed a whiteboard where they would write their hype song, team name, key to victory, rule of the week, and one word to describe each other.

Notably, the last question was something that made the interaction quite intriguing. When it was Brennan’s turn to do the same, he wrote something pretty much out of the box. The 23-year-old Brennan described Hull as “intense.” Immediately, Hull was taken aback and replied to Brennan, “Really? You reckon I’m intense?!” Brennan, without hesitating, replied back saying, “Yeah you just kind of seem like it.” And this was when Hull realized that maybe this was exactly how the others perceived her as- ‘intense.’ Thus, without wasting time, the 3x LPGA Tour winner decided to burst the bubble about her personality. The English star said, “I’m like the most laidback person in the world… I couldn’t give a f*** about anything!”

Surely, this was quite a surprising moment for Hull. While she surely wants to give a strong competition to her opponents, intense is something that she would not want to describe herself as. Coming back to the interaction, it was Hull who went first, describing Brennan in a word. And sure enough, her reaction was not as dramatic as Brennan’s. The LPGA star had a good look at Brennan. Immediately, Hull thought that he looked cool and wrote “cool” on her whiteboard.

While she might not prefer the ‘intense’ tag, but Hull is surely a dreamer. With a lot of changes being ringed into the LPGA, the 29-year-old wants a separate women’s masters.

While gearing up for the Grant Thornton Invitational, Charley Hull dreams of the Women’s Masters in Augusta

Augusta National started allowing female golfers in the club from 2012. But now, Charley Hull is dreaming of something bigger to unravel in the greens of Augusta for the LPGA Tour girls. The English LPGA Tour star wants a Women’s Masters to begin in the soil of Georgia.

Hull has previously shared how she has long been inspired by the American legend, Tiger Woods, for how he worked towards making the sport more visible, and Hull, too, is seemingly aiming to do the same for the LPGA Tour.

While the golfers from the LPGA Tour have already proven their worth, they still haven’t had the opportunity to rule the greens of Augusta. But now, with Hull sharing her dream, mentioning how Augusta National is in the top spot of her “golf bucket list”, it will be interesting to see whether the LPGA Tour indeed gets the opportunity to score a hole on one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.