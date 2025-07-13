Charley Hull Confirms Comeback Details After Facing Health Setback at Evian Championship

Charley Hull was playing at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in a bid to claim her first major title. Instead of that, the golfer, partnered with Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu, was seen fighting health issues. At first, she was seen sitting down beside a bunker near the 3rd green. Then, on her fourth tee, she collapsed. After a 15-minute break, Hull tried to hit her tee shot a second time, only to collapse again. Eventually, she left the course on a medical cart and announced her withdrawal from the event. Now, a few days later, it looks like Charley Hull is already on her way to commit herself to a new event amid updates around health recovery.

After her shocking collapse at the 2025 Evian Championship, LPGA officials spoke with Hull near the players’ dining area following her early exit from the course. Hull reported “feeling better,” and her agent revealed that an IV, a short nap, and some food had helped alleviate her symptoms. A few hours later, Hull showed her appreciation to the concerned fans and said, “Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament.”

And now, she has dropped a major comeback update. In her recent Instagram story, Charley Hull assuaged the fans’ concerns with a selfie and a simple message that reads, “Thanks for all the messages guys. Today I’ve started to feel a lot better. And excited to be back and fit for the Scottish and AIG woman’s open. ❤️.” The 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open will take place between Jul 24–27, while the 2025 AIG Women’s Open will take place between Jul 31–Aug 3. So, hopefully, Hull can make a (strong) comeback by then!

However, aside from her health concerns, there are other concerns that Charley Hull is facing: her moderate major finishes, including a missed cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship, followed by T12 finishes at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open and 2025 Women’s PGA Championship. Now, she will finally claim a major title at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, despite a modest record at the event. However, a runner-up finish just two years ago suggests she has some momentum.

This isn’t the first time Hull’s health scare has scared the fans. In February 2025, Charley Hull faced a health scare at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, battling nausea and exhaustion. She felt like her body would give out, but Hull persevered, shooting a four-under 68 and positioning herself as a contender, ultimately finishing T4. But, for another LPGA Tour pro, the situation wasn’t as positive at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Jenny Shin felt like a “loser” following a health scare at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship

The grueling global schedule of the LPGA Tour can take a toll on players’ health, as seen in recent cases like Jenny Shin’s withdrawal from the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship due to a concerning health issue. Given the health scare, Shin eventually withdrew from the event. Following that, Jenny Shin shared an update with her fans on Instagram, revealing it wasn’t an easy call to pull out of the tournament. She explained that she’d felt dizzy on Friday, and her condition didn’t improve, forcing her to withdraw on Saturday.

In a follow-up interview with the LPGA, Shin shared with her fans, “When I was sick in Singapore, I was like ‘this is what I need to film, this is what I need to vlog,’ but I felt like such a loser trying to film myself being sick.” Despite solid rounds of 74 and 72, Jenny Shin’s worsening health forced her to withdraw mid-tournament, adding to her challenging 2025 season. This latest setback followed a trend of physical issues, including a muscle strain at the Maybank Championship in October 2024 and a left QL muscle strain at the FM Championship in August 2024.

Jenny Shin is currently competing at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, but she’s outside the top 20 with the tournament nearing its conclusion. But with cases like Charley Hull and Jenny Shin, it’s concerning to see these recent health issues piling up on the LPGA circuit!