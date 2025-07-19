Charley Hull Doubles Down on Polarizing ‘Golf Training’ Comments That Turned LPGA World Against Her

Charley Hull is all about training hard. Earlier this year, she shared her one fitness goal: to cut down her 5K time by 20 minutes by the end of 2025. One other shocking admission she made was that she does not train for golf, like other golfers. Calling it “a load of rubbish,” she shared having “zero interest in training for golf. ” Fans found this to be bullsh*t. But Hull isn’t the one to back down from her thoughts.

During her recent appearance on The Icons podcast by Motiversity, after withdrawing from the Amundi Evian Championship due to a virus, she reiterated her old thoughts. “I train for my mind…like one of my best seasons a couple of years ago, I took a year off the gym. I didn’t bother training at all, and I had a really good season,” she told the team at The Icons podcast by Motiversity. In 2023, Hull had a good season. Finishing 12 times in the top 25, she made her mark. Probably, this was the year she didn’t train in the gym. Despite a different approach, she is still one of the elites on the Tour.

At the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hull performed better than Korda; she was tied 12th, whereas Nelly Korda finished 19th. Suffering from ADHD, Charley revealed, “I get so bored, like I can’t just sit on the sofa and chill. I just can’t sit still.” She needs to stay on the move, and hence, her being a fitness enthusiast makes sense. If she keeps active during the day, she finds it much easier to wind down. “So when I train hard and when I practice hard at night, I can just fall asleep easily,” she shared.

“When I chill, I feel guilty because I always think I’ve got so much living to be doing,” she said. “When I train hard and work hard, I can kind of just think, yeah, I deserve this, so I can just chill then.” It’s how her mind finds balance through movement first, then rest.

Hull wants to be an athlete, not just a golfer. “I just train because it’s good for my mental health, and it’s good for me. I want to be an athlete. I just don’t want to be a golfer. It’s like a hobby to me,” she once mentioned. For her, the grind isn’t just physical; it’s what helps her switch off guilt-free.

Unlike Charley, most pros like Nelly Korda stick to rigid fitness routines. Korda once revealed that her short-game coach makes her hit shots out of bunkers every single day and asks her to focus on the strike of the ball and how it sounds. Then, on the putting green, she does a drill because her eyeline and eyesight change every single day. What this means is that she may see the ball and your line differently every single day, so doing a line drill is really important for her putting. Then she works on her distance.

Anyways, Charley Hull’s approach became even clearer after her ADHD diagnosis in 2024. She revealed how much her routine and movement keep her grounded.

How does Charley Hull find balance beyond the fairway?

After her diagnosis, Hull shared that her exercise plays a huge role in helping her manage her symptoms. Instead of turning to medication, Hull chose to handle it her way. What works for her is sticking to a routine, something her life on tour naturally provides. Hitting the gym, staying busy, and keeping her days structured help her stay focused, clear-headed, and in control. For Hull, the real win isn’t in the workout; it’s in the balance it brings. That mindset fits right in with the way she approaches everything else.

Hull is just built differently. She doesn’t follow the usual playbook and makes no apologies for it. While most golfers keep things clean-cut, Hull sticks to her own rules, even lighting up a cigarette post-round, something you rarely see in the modern game. She’s bold, blunt, and always keeps things real, giving the media exactly the kind of spice they crave. As she once put it, “Shy kids don’t get the sweets.”

Whether it’s in front of the cameras or out on the course, Hull plays it risky and owns it. That fearless streak shows up in her game and her life, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. Hull proves you don’t need a playbook to perform a bit of self-awareness, and the courage to do things your way takes you to places.