Charley Hull Drops a Major Health Update After Collapsing at the Evian Championship

Charley Hull’s bid for her first career major title at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship took a rather (abrupt) and scary turn in the first round itself. After sitting down by a bunker on the third hole, Hull collapsed on the fourth tee. Following a 15-minute medical break, Hull tried to get back into the game; however, she couldn’t continue and collapsed again. She eventually left the course on a medical cart, with the broadcast host Richard Kaufman announcing that she had been fighting with a virus. However, as per the latest update, Hull might as well be on her way to recovery.

Updates on Charley Hull’s recent health scare began circulating on Thursday evening. After leaving the course, an LPGA spokesperson spoke with Hull in an outdoor area near the players’ dining, and Hull confirmed that she is feeling better. Following that, Hull’s agent reported that after receiving an IV, taking a nap, and eating some food, the English golfer felt better. As per the same update, Hull did not require a hospital visit. And now, even Charley Hull has given her verdict on her recent health scare.

Charley Hull recently shared an Instagram post about the same and said, “Not the @evianchamp I was hoping for. Been struggling with a virus all week but it got the better of me yesterday… thanks to the medics who took care of me and to all those who have reached out with messages of support, it’s really appreciated. Happy to say I’m feeling a lot better today, just gutted I can’t play the weekend at such a fantastic tournament🩷🩷.”

However, this isn’t the first time Charley Hull has withdrawn from an event following a health (or injury) scare. At the 2024 Aramco Team Series London, Hull withdrew from the event just after six holes of her opening round, given a shoulder injury she sustained in a fall on Sunday night.

Of course, Hull’s health scares are worrying, considering the kind of performance she has been giving lately. Currently ranked 19th in the world, Charley Hull has been consistent in major tournaments, with T-12 finishes in her last two appearances at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Although she has two LPGA tournament wins under her belt, a major championship eludes her.

However, given that this isn’t Hull’s first major health scare of the season, it’s likely she’ll bounce back quickly and return to action sooner rather than later.

Charley Hull performed extremely well in February despite a health scare

Charley Hull faced a challenging start before the third round of the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, feeling unwell and experiencing nausea. Despite this setback, she completed a run before the round and positioned herself as a contender on the LPGA Tour. Hull shot a four-under 68, placing her in second, just one shot behind leader Lydia Ko as they headed into the final round on Saturday night at Sentosa Golf Club.

“I woke up this morning and I actually was sick. I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together,” Hull said. “Then I actually did my personal best in my 5K run in 26 minutes, knocked another minute off. I was pretty happy about that. [It was] 30 seconds off, actually. That kept me in a good space for the rest of the day. Just went out on the golf course and played golf.”

Competing in sweltering conditions with temperatures in the high 80s and humidity at 85 percent, Hull held the lead briefly during the back nine of her round. However, a 68 from Ko placed the recently qualified LPGA Hall of Famer at the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes. She eventually finished the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship at T4.

Hull’s passion for weight lifting and running is well-known, as she often shares her fitness journey on social media. This performance, however, stood out even for her. When asked if her illness stemmed from something she ate, Hull clarified, “just a little bit of a bug. I’m fine.” So, hopefully, the same workout regime will build her up this time for the last women’s major!