Charley Hull Drops Crucial Health Update as She Enters Major Contention Weeks After Fainting Episode

Charley Hull’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. One that’s now cresting just when it matters most. After a mid-season plagued by health scares and subdued performances, Hull has dramatically flipped the narrative at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, charging into contention with steely focus and a resurgent game. But it’s the timing of her comeback that’s turned heads: just weeks ago, the English star was being stretchered off the course at the 2025 Evian Championship after fainting during play.

That frightening moment came in the opening round at Evian, where Hull collapsed twice on the 4th tee. The cause? A brutal viral infection left her nauseous, dehydrated, and visibly weakened. She was forced to withdraw mid-round, ending her tournament early and triggering concerns about her long-term condition. Hull later revealed she had been battling extreme fatigue and had lost weight and swing speed due to the illness.

At the time, she admitted to feeling only “80 percent” recovered and had yet to return to gym work, prioritizing rest over reps. Fast forward to this week, and Hull has looked nothing short of rejuvenated at Royal Porthcawl. Following rounds of 73, 71, and a dazzling 66 on Saturday, she surged into a tie for third heading into the final round, just four shots off the lead.

In the post-round Mixed Zone press conference, Hull finally delivered the news her fans had been hoping for. She said she was feeling “pretty good now” and confirmed that she was fully over the illness that had derailed her summer, adding simply, “Yeah, I do [feel over it]. Yeah, which is good.” And just like that, the cloud hanging over her summer seems to have lifted, right as she eyes a maiden major title. But while her play has been laser-sharp, Saturday’s round also delivered one unexpected jolt.

‘Trying to take me out’: The Minjee Lee near-miss

As Hull navigated the back nine on Saturday, a moment of tension and unintended drama unfolded at the 17th hole. Her tee shot on the par-3 veered wildly off line, sailing directly toward fellow competitor Minjee Lee, who was preparing to tee off nearby. The ball landed just in front of Lee, drawing gasps from the gallery and a quick, audible “Oops!” from Hull. Video of the incident quickly spread online, showing the ball skimming across the tee box as Lee instinctively stepped back. It was an honest mistake, one Hull didn’t intend, but a tense moment nonetheless.

Lee later recounted the episode with a mix of humor and relief. “I’m glad it bounced big because it flew straight over me,” she said. “Some lady or man called out for a ‘left’, so I was like, oh, it’s not coming this way. But it came right over me. It was trying to take me out.” Tournament officials confirmed there was no violation or penalty. The shot, while dangerously close, did not strike Lee or disrupt play. Both players laughed it off afterward, with no hard feelings on either side.

In many ways, the incident underscores the intensity of major championship golf, where even unintentional moments can grab headlines. For Hull, it was another reminder of the unpredictability of the game, but her focus remains squarely on Sunday: a shot at her first major, and a chance to complete one of the most compelling comebacks of the season.

