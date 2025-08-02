Charley Hull Escapes Disaster After Nearly Hitting 3x Major Champ With Errant Golf Shot

The wind howled, and nerves stayed frayed at the Royal Porthcawl. The 2025 AIG Women’s Open, held from July 30th to August 3rd, has finally reached that chaotic midpoint. This year, AIG returned to the dramatic Welsh coastline for the first time in its history — and it’s been anything but predictable. The 144-player field has been stacked with stars, from world No. 1 Nelly Korda to defending champion Lydia Ko, and a record $9.75 million purse on the line, expectations were sky-high. But as of August 2, the leaderboard is unexpectedly topped by Miyu Yamashita at –11, followed closely by Rio Takeda at –8. Heavyweights like Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Lottie Woad remain in the chase, though the real battle seems to be against the elements—and, flying golf balls.

That brings us to Saturday’s dramatic moment, one that lit up social media within minutes. While paired with three-time major champion Minjee Lee, Charley Hull unleashed a tee shot that strayed dangerously off-course. Just as Lee was preparing for her swing, Hull’s ball whizzed past, narrowly missing the Australian. The close call was caught on camera, and NUCLR GOLF posted the moment on X, writing: “🚨🏌🏼‍♀️😬 #WATCH — Charley Hull’s wayward drive just misses Minjee Lee who was about to tee off 😲”

Gasps echoed through the crowd, but Lee was thankfully uninjured and composed. The moment may have passed safely, but it was emblematic of the unpredictable nature of this year’s Open.

The clip captured Lee’s startled reaction and quickly went viral. The English star is returning after recent health concerns and sits at T3, after completing the front nine. Lee is chasing a career Grand Slam. Royal Porthcawl was proving a menace, not just in scores but in safety.

With gusts already topping 20 mph and fairways playing like tundra, even a seasoned pro like Hull wasn’t immune to a lapse in control. Yet, she kept her composure and remained near the top of the leaderboard. The tension between elite play and environmental chaos was now the week’s defining storyline. Way before her wayward shot made headlines, though, Hull had already aimed at a bigger target: the brutal weather and the decision-makers who let it unfold.

Charley Hull aims at brutal weather conditions and the R&A’s silence.

If Hull’s shot sparked headlines, her take on the weather conditions ignited even more buzz. The 2025 AIG Women’s Open isn’t the first event to see Royal Porthcawl expose players to extreme elements. Back in 2023, the Senior Open Championship held here turned into a test of survival, with gusts up to 40 mph wrecking tee shots and spirits alike. At that time, players and pundits were vocal about the unfairness of forcing professionals to battle such ferocity. And now, as those conditions return, so does the criticism—this time from Hull herself.

Even before the first tee shot this week, skeptics sounded the alarm. On a recent Fried Egg Golf podcast, Brendan and PJ revisited the 2023 disaster. “Just the wind got up,” Brendan said. PJ added, “I’m worried… will the R&A be made out to be embarrassing [the LPGA players]?” Fast forward to Round 2, and Hull didn’t hold back. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “It was windy enough to take the wool off a sheep’s back today 🤣 🐑 On to the weekend we go @aigwomensopen 😅 🏴” She closed with a nod to the fans: “P.S. the crowds were so good today. Hope to see you again at the weekend ✌🏻”

Her humor belied growing frustration. The R&A, once again, had chosen to go forward with play despite advanced warnings. The KPMG Women’s PGA earlier this year had already raised red flags over course setup. And now, as swirling 27 mph gusts rattle club selections and tempo, the women are left to grind in silence.

Forecasts for Round 3? 19–20°C, wind hovering around 15–27 mph, with little rain but nearly 70% humidity. Translation: more chaos. As Saturday’s round unfolds, it won’t just test talent, it’ll test nerve. And Hull? She’ll keep swinging, though hopefully not in anyone’s direction.