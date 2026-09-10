Charley Hull Given Big Nelly Korda Challenge That Team Europe Could Never Overcome at Solheim Cup

Charley Hull has always been confident heading into the Solheim Cup, and this year is no different. But her first task at Bernardus Golf Club could be one of her toughest yet. Hull and rookie Lottie Woad will play in the first group of Friday morning foursomes against an American pair that has never lost together in the Solheim Cup. That pair is Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. If Team Europe is looking for an early sign of how tough this Cup could be, the opening match already says a lot.

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Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols confirmed the pairing on X after the Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony. She reported that Hull will team up with Woad against the unbeaten Korda and Corpuz, calling it an “explosive start” to the week. This is not Sunday singles, where Hull has often been one of Europe’s key players. Instead, she will begin the Cup on Friday morning foursomes, with her rookie partner Woad, facing one of the strongest American pairings in the competition.

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Korda and Corpuz enter this week with a perfect 4-0 record together in Solheim Cup foursomes. Whoever wins this match could set the tone for the morning session and give their team an early mental boost.

For golf fans who are not used to match play, foursomes can be a little confusing. Two players on the same team share one ball and take turns hitting it until the hole is finished. One player tees off, the other hits the next shot, and they continue switching until they hole out. Because of this, foursomes are about more than just individual talent. The players need to have good chemistry and trust each other. Communication and timing are also very important. Even a strong team can lose a hole if the two players do not work well together. This is different from four-ball, where both players use their own ball and the better score counts.

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That makes the numbers even more worrying for Europe. Corpuz has a perfect 4-0-0 record in Solheim Cup foursomes. When she has played with Korda, the pair is also 4-0 together. They won twice in Spain in 2023 and twice more in Virginia in 2024. They are now the winningest American partnership in Solheim Cup foursomes history.

Hull already knows how strong Korda and Corpuz can be. In the opening match of the 2024 Solheim Cup, the American pair beat Hull and Esther Henseleit 3&2 in Friday foursomes. It was the same format and another early Friday match. Now, Hull gets another chance against the same American duo. This makes the match feel like unfinished business for her.

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If there is one European player who can handle this kind of pressure, it is Charley Hull. This will be her eighth Solheim Cup, and she has more career match wins than any other player in this year’s field. She has also been part of three winning European teams. Her experience in big team events is a major reason why Captain Anna Nordqvist trusts her in the opening match.

Europe has already seen Hull beat Korda. In the 2024 Solheim Cup singles, Hull crushed Korda 6&4. It was the biggest singles win of Hull’s career. Friday’s match, however, will be very different. In singles, Hull only had to focus on beating Korda with her own ball. In foursomes, she has to work with rookie partner Woad to beat both Korda and Corpuz. Playing well on her own will not be enough. Hull and Woad will have to work perfectly as a team to end Korda and Corpuz’s unbeaten foursomes run.

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For Woad, this is a very tough way to start her Solheim Cup career. She is the highest-ranked rookie in the field at No. 7 in the world. She has already made a name for herself on the LPGA Tour after coming through the LEAP program. She has also shown that she can win as a professional. Now, in her first Solheim Cup match, Woad is being thrown straight into a huge challenge. She will play alongside a seven-time Solheim Cup veteran against one of the strongest American partnerships in the event.

It is easy to understand why Nordqvist chose these two together. Charley Hull brings experience and knows how to handle pressure. Woad brings confidence and strong recent form. She has already shown that she can compete with the best players in the world, even without much Solheim Cup experience.

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Putting an experienced player with a fearless rookie is a smart gamble from the captain. Hull can help Woad stay calm, while Woad can focus on playing her natural game. If they work well together, Europe could get the perfect mix of experience and energy. Every point is important, especially because this is the first session of the week. A win for Hull and Woad would give Europe early momentum before Friday afternoon’s four-ball matches. A loss, however, would give the Americans an early boost and put more pressure on the rest of the European team. That is even more important after what happened in 2024, when the U.S. team won 15½-12½ on home soil.

Hull has already shown that she can beat Korda when they face each other alone. But Friday morning is not about that individual battle. It is about whether Hull and a rookie partner can do what no European pair has managed before: beat Korda and Corpuz in Solheim Cup foursomes. If Hull’s experience and Woad’s fearless approach can get the job done, Europe will have the perfect early statement on American soil.