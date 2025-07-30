Charley Hull Has Lost ‘Lot of Weight’ After Defying Orders Following Fainting Incident at Major

Charley Hull is one of the golfers sharing regular updates about her journey and motivating golf enthusiasts about fitness and habits. Being a regular smoker, upon request of fans, she chose to drop the habit. But despite her attempts at good habits and fitness regimen, her concerning health at the Evian Championship has led to further shocking results on her body.

Hull, after her fainting incident at the Evian Championship, took a two-week break to feature at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, but now, with her improving health, she is all set to feature at the second consecutive event, i.e., the AIG Women’s Open, and get away from the gutted moment. Even during the pre-match press conference, she asserted about her health, but with a concerning “a lot of weight” lost statement too.

When asked about health by the moderator, “Can you just tell us how your health is? How are you feeling, and are you back 100 percent?” She replied, “Yeah, like on Sunday, I pretty much felt back to normal. It took like two, three weeks — well, three weeks.” Though she has been better since the incident, her form hasn’t gotten back. Even she spoke about it, saying, “I’m not hitting it the best coming into this week, which is very frustrating because it’s an event I’ve been looking forward to playing all year. I’ve just got to go out there with what I’ve got.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Away from fitness, she added more to her health, which is a shock. Sharing about the improvement, Hull added, “Yeah, 100 percent, which is good. Thinking back now, I used to do quite a lot of exercise. I’ve lost — I’ve lost — I think in three weeks I’ve lost four kgs, which is quite a lot of weight.” The weight loss might feel shocking, but it was actually because she missed the regimen (gym and running). Now, as she gets back to it, the result is 4 kg weight loss in just three weeks.

With a glorious history of performance at the event and substantial form at majors, Charley Hull would aim to change her close finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charley Hull shares her aim for the fifth major of the year

In the 2025 season, Charley Hull participated in four majors, but could only cut in two. However, despite the setback, she did exceptionally well with her T12 finish at the PGA and Evian Championship. The close finishes have been the story for Hull ever since she started featuring at the majors in 2012.

Now, with the final major of the season, she has shared her aim point-blank. Hull said, “I want to see my name on the trophy – I don’t care about being up in the headlines.” However, intending to win and a runner-up finish in 2023 at the AIG Women’s Open, she isn’t 100% confident about the venue. She shared her experience of playing at the venue. During the conference, she shared about her last performance, which was in 2011 at the Junior Vagliano.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, Hull shared, “To be honest, I don’t think the AIG Women’s Open on links suits me the most. That’s why I always find that I play well at the US Open, but I think I’ve got to get that out of my head.” To win the final major, it would be interesting to see how Hull would perform. Despite having trouble with her health, she achieved a T21 finish at the Women’s Scottish Open, with just one round score being over-par. Can she get the ideal result at the final major of the season? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.