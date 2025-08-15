Charley Hull in Mourning After Losing Her ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’ Amid Injury Struggles

It has been a few days since Charley Hull had a heart-wrenching loss at the AIG Women’s Open. Her aim to clinch a major title fell short by one stroke as she handed over the victory to the Japanese Miyu Yamashita. Not just that, she injured her ankle after falling over a curb in the car park, leaving her out of action at the PIF London Championship. Though ‌with the rest time, she seemed to cope with the loss and injury, she was hit with the gut-wrenching news of a loved one passing away.

The golfer, apart from her passion for golf, has always been an animal lover, especially dogs. Being a dog mom, she has shared countless memories of her dogs, Bella and Esmee. With love-filled captions like, “Love watching mine and my dad’s dog play! It’s so cute ! 🐶” and photos of the two dogs playing together. She kept the fans updated about her pups. But now, sadly, almost two years after the passing of Bella, her second dog, Esmee, also passed away.

Charley Hull shared the sad news of her second white German Shepherd, who passed away just a few hours ago. She posted a story with the photo of the two dogs and wrote a heartfelt goodbye to her “baby girl.” She wrote, “Rest in peace, my beautiful baby girl Esmee. You was the best, so sad.😢Now you’re back reunited with Bella, just like this picture. Have fun up there in doggy heaven.❤️” The baby dogs have filled the golfer’s life with joy and love. Even she has never left a chance to praise or showcase the importance.

via Imago Credits: Charley Hull Instagram

In fact, during interviews, when she was asked what animal she would like to be, she had an instant answer. Hull answered that she would like to be her dog, Bella. Well, after the unfortunate loss of Bella in 2023, Esmee has been the closest to her. At the beginning of the year, she posted about her home practice session and how her father and Esmee calmly watched her practice.

Hull’s love for her pets is something she shares with many of her LPGA peers. Brittany Lincicome, for instance, has spoken about the joy she finds in the company of her pets, which include a 140-pound Rottweiler named Major and a petite sugar glider she affectionately calls Nibbles. Likewise, Ally Ewing, after closing the chapter on her LPGA career, marked the moment by welcoming a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever named Rusty into her home, celebrating the start of a new life chapter with a loyal companion by her side.

Regardless, her grief transcends words—these four-legged companions were family, and their absence will be deeply felt.

Charley Hull and the bond with the four-legged, Esmee and Bella

Charley Hull’s life off the course was brightened by two white German Shepherds—Bella and Esmee. Bella, in particular, had been with her since 2016, when Hull proudly shared a post on X: “Woah, this is my dog at five weeks and now seven months old! She is a big puppy.”

From that moment on, Bella, and later Esmee, became familiar faces to Hull’s fans through her social media, where she documented their walks, cozy movie nights, and even moments during her skincare routine. She often referred to Bella as her “lucky charm,” a source of comfort and motivation throughout her career.

Now, with both dogs having passed, those cherished memories hold even more meaning. The recent loss of Esmee at eight years old marks the end of a beloved chapter in Hull’s life. While the grief is heavy, she carries their memory as inspiration, hoping their bond continues to guide her in the 2025 season.

Rest in peace, Esmee—may you and Bella be reunited on the other side.