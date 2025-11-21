Charley Hull Is Forced to Give Up Daily Habit After Injuring Her Leg in Freak Accident

As running influencer Kate Mackz approached Charley Hull, offering a run for her viral interview format, the Englishwoman smiled before answering, “Let’s just walk to the range instead.” An athlete first, golfer second. That’s how Hull has always defined herself, and more importantly, trained herself. But that throwaway line gave a peek into what she has been going through for the past few months. A born workout maniac, Hull has now been forced to give up her training.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recalling her past days, Hull measured her words before speaking. “I used to do a little Hyrox training, but, unfortunately, a couple of months ago, I fell over a car park at a golf event and tore the ligament of my ankle,” she said while walking. “So I haven’t been able to run for four months or train.

The incident that overturned her schedule took place during the PIF London Championship. Hull fell over a curb in the parking lot and heard a pop. The pain was immense, and it felt like a broken ankle. But the MRIs showed that she had torn her ligament. For Hull, this year has been a magnet of sickness and injury, and once again, she was advised to take time off, atleast for nine weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Hull, being Hull, came back in just three. She was there in September, teeing it off at Cincinnati’s Kroger Queen City Championship. Once predicted to be the lady Tiger Woods, she claimed a dramatic victory, her first of the season, the same way Woods had won the 2008 US Open with a double fracture. Since then, her results have rarely shown a player who has battled bruises and blood this year. Currently, at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she won her maiden LPGA title in 2016, Hull is confident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Mackz (@katemackz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Yet, something is missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usually, I love doing runs. Was trying to break sub-20 in my 5k and nearly there, then I tore my ankle,” Hull shares.

For anyone who has followed Hull this season, cracking 5k in 20 minutes has pretty much been part of her year. Earlier this year, she was able to achieve it in 23 minutes, down from 26, in just a span of months. At times, she pushed herself so hard that blood seeped through her socks mid-run. That’s normal for the Englishwoman who is known for her intense workout regimen. She has been training with Kate Davey, one of Hyrox’s top competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And Hull’s routine spoke of it. During the 2025 Ford Championship (T11), she woke up at 2 AM, 4.4 miles, and got into her training, completing all of it before 7 am. For Hyrox, she would complete her 18-hole round, and then in the span of 40 minutes, run 5.5 km, ski 700 meters, row 500, and do multiple workouts. She and her partner, Jak, even won the mixed doubles division at Hyrox Corby in April. Just reading about it would exhaust a regular person. But Hull is not a regular.

She absolutely loves running and wants to get her 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. But now, there has been a drought for four months. Presently, the running ban is firm, as Hull contests for top-level tournaments. However, there is an optimism that the three-time LPGA Tour winner carries.

“Hopefully, after Christmas, I’ll be able to start again,” Hull says with a smile. And the best part, she would be able to put in her earphones and get lost in the world of music, something she loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Hull and her workout playlist

“I love when you know you put your headphones in and just kinda like zone out,” Hull says about her workout music routine. When Kate Mackz asks who she loves to listen to, Hull’s answer is quite unsurprising. “[Ozzy] Osbourne, I like Nickelback. I like house music.” That’s a mix of heavy rock and electronic music, which aptly fits Hull’s aggressive personality.



This music acts as a vehicle for achieving a mental state, Hull needs on the course. She has a runner’s mentality, so she needs the synergy to maximize her results. The hypnotic beats likely provide her with high intensity. This has always been her case.

ADVERTISEMENT

She first talked about her playlist in 2015. Back then, it was Mark Crossfield who dominated her tracks. She loved house and garage tracks, classic electronic cuts like Eats Everything – Let’s Go Dancing, and even retro like The Beatles’ Twist and Shout and T. Rex.

Just as Charley Hull refuses to train like a traditional golfer, she refuses to have conventional music taste.