Charley Hull Issues Important Reminder to Fans During Christmas Celebration

“There’s no doubt that Charley is a breath of fresh air, quite a change in the women’s game”, said Irish professional golfer Padraig Harrington. Indeed, Charley Hull has brought in a lot of much-needed change in the fairways. Even very recently, she shared her opinion on how she feels there’s a need to launch a women’s Master’s in Augusta. But now, in this festive season, Hull has shared another priceless opinion. However, this time, her words do not just hold value for the golfing community.

Hull shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram stories. She had in her lap her nephew, and the sweet, cuddly baby was dressed up like Santa. While spreading festive joy and cuteness in the holiday season, Hull also shared a very valuable and important message for her fans.

Hull highlighted how the holiday season is never all about materialistic gifts. Rather, it’s more about the people who are around us, who love and value our worth over material possessions. She captioned the post, “Merry Christmas everyone. Have the best day & remember it’s not what’s under the tree it’s who’s around you ❤️”

Imago 250225 — SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 — Charley Hull of England attends the pre-tournament press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz of the HSBC Women s World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft in Singapore on Feb. 25, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPSINGAPORE-GOLF-WOMEN S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP-PRESS CONFERENCE ThenxChihxWey PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

In another story, she shared another heartfelt clip where Hull could be spotted enjoying Christmas with her loving family and close ones. While a little boy was busy unwrapping gifts, Hull was busy wishing Merry Christmas to everyone while having the little one on her lap. She captured the clip and uploaded the same to her Instagram stories.

Hull has always loved spending time with her family. Sharing about her nephews, she once said, “I’ve got three nephews now. So, I’ve got… My oldest nephew is 24. My other nephew, Ralphie, is 4 and then newborn as well, two weeks old.” Now, while Hull is busy celebrating the festive spirit with her family, she recently dropped a jaw-dropping reply to Brennan’s comments.

Charley Hull gives a hilarious reply to Michael Brennan’s previous ‘intense’ comments

Charley Hull and Michael Brennan walked out into the Grant Thornton Invitational as one of the most unfamiliar teams. While Daniel Berger was scheduled to partner with Hull initially, things did not go as planned, as he withdrew just weeks before the tournament. Despite having no previous experience of playing together, Hull and Brennan had a blast. They played some sublime golf and even had a chance to lift the title.

Unfortunately, they did miss the opportunity by a whisker as Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin beat them by a margin of three shots. However, with the tournament turning out to be pretty much successful, Hull decided to get back at Brennan for something he had said earlier. In a prior QnA session, both Hull and Brennan were asked to describe each in one word. As Hull termed her partner as cool, Brennan, on the other hand, came with something out of the box.

He took a moment and described Hull as ‘intense.’ This immediately took the LPGA star by surprise. She said, “Really? You reckon I’m intense? I’m the most laid-back person in the world!” Now then, following the conclusion of the tournament, Hull asked Brennan whether he still found her as intense. And Brennan replied, “I mean, I don’t think it’s a bad thing, you’re focused, which is good.” Thus, with the chemistry between them clicking, fans will be eager to see if the duo teams up again in the future.