Charley Hull Issues 7-Word Warning as Catfishing Scam Targets LPGA Players

Charley Hull’s latest Instagram story has stirred a wave of concern across women’s golf. A simple photo taken from her car came with a message about the ongoing catfishing scams. Her warning lands at a moment when players across the tour are growing increasingly wary of the digital space, as impersonators continue to test the limits of how far they can push unsuspecting followers.

The English golfer uploaded an Instagram story featuring herself in her car and wrote, “I DO NOT HAVE A TICK TOCK ACCOUNT. They are all FAKE! Please REPORT.”

Charley Hull is clarifying that she does not have a TikTok account to prevent catfishing scams.

Scammers usually target popular faces like Hull’s to exploit vulnerable fans. They use fake identities and claim to be celebrities like Charley Hull to gain trust, and then ask for money.

This is not the first time Hull has warned fans of such scams.

A similar incident occurred in December 2024, where a scammer exploited one fan. Even then, she warned the community through social media.

Imago Credits: Charley Hull/Instagram

“I mentioned this a few weeks ago, but after an incident at a tournament recently, I feel the need to speak out again. I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet and greets or fan club membership,” Hull wrote in an Instagram post.

“These clubs are fake and run by scammers. My team and I only use my official social media accounts, @charley.hull (Instagram) @hullcharley (X) at ALL times, there are no exceptions. I am not on TikTok. There are SO many fake accounts out there claiming to be me, if you contact them please please report. Let’s stick together so we can beat the scammers.”

Charley Hull shared that some fans have approached her about multiple scam-related incidents. She even apologized for any confusion caused by impostors.

And it’s not just her.

Nelly Korda has also faced a significant problem with catfishing impostors. She also pinned a warning on her Instagram account.

“There are numerous fake profiles out there posing as me. If you receive any message from them, please report them immediately,” Korda wrote.

Korda revealed she deals with about 20 fake accounts daily and described how scammers fabricate stories. This includes fundraising for her deceased dog, scamming fans out of money, and even using AI-altered videos to convince victims. She also communicated with The Athletic about the same in August.

That particular article also mentioned an incident involving Rose Zhang.

A 60-something-old man met Rose Zhang at the Mizuho Americas Open. He claimed that he had been in contact with Zhang for around a year and had spent around $70,000 during that time.

Michelle Wie West also raised alarms.

“This is my only account!!! Please report any account trying to message you or request a follow!”

And so did the 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho. Her alert included a screenshot of an Instagram account posing as her.

“This is not me. I’ve reported it but if this person messages you please ignore and report!🙏 Just a reminder this is my one and only account!!” she wrote in the Instagram post.

Golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac has also faced similar issues. In fact, she has dealt with more because of her social media popularity. A few months back, she warned fans about fake accounts posing as her.

“There’s so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here – https://passes.com/paigespiranac,” she wrote in an X post.

Charley Hull and other LPGA stars have been facing this problem for many years now. The 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship winner has been proactive in warning fans to stay safe online and asking them to report such accounts to prevent monetary exploitation.

And one of the primary reasons Charley Hull is targeted is that she has played a key role in making women’s golf increasingly popular among the new generation of golf fans. Scammers attempt to exploit her popularity and fan base to their advantage.

Charley Hull’s role in making women’s golf popular

Charley Hull wooes the new generation through her fearless playing style and on-course flair. But it’s not just her on-course flair that made her popular. She is also vocal about her thoughts on improving women’s golf.

Sports reporter and announcer Chantel McCabe recently shared an X post after her interview with Charley Hull.

“Charley Hull says Augusta National is at the top of her golf bucket list (and same for many other LPGA players…wild they haven’t been invited.) This would be a home run content capture,” she wrote.

This has led to discussion around having a women’s Masters at Augusta National.

Similarly, she also voiced frustration over slow play in LPGA events and how it affects not only golfers but also fans. She felt sorry for those who had to watch long sessions of around five to six hours. Many other LPGA stars joined her, including Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. This eventually led to a new policy update that punished slow play.

This has brought immense popularity among young audiences. She has become one of the most influential figures in women’s golf and also across the sport.

Charley Hull’s latest warning shows her commitment to the safety of the online community, especially as scams continue to target her growing audience. She hopes fans stay alert so they can enjoy the sport without falling into these traps.