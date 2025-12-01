Charley Hull Joins Vanessa Trump in Rallying Behind Kai Trump After LPGA Debut Backlash

Standing out in golf is never easy, and when your surname carries weight, the challenge doubles. That is exactly what 18-year-old Kai Trump is learning right now. When she debuted at the 2025 The ANNIKA Championship, fans responded with criticism. Some people question whether her chances come from her skills or her family’s influence. However, she has support not only from her mother but also from LPGA star Charley Hull.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Kai shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her signing day with the University of Miami, captioning it: “A little late but here’s my signing day photo dump. Can’t wait for the next 4 years! 💚🧡” The images captured her standing beside her mother at the Benjamin Buccaneers event, both beaming with pride against the university’s orange and green backdrop. Among the 103,622 likes was one from Charley Hull, the English golf sensation known for her no-nonsense approach to the game.

And that’s not the first time the 29-year-old has shown support for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPGA star has publicly defended Kai before, particularly regarding her performance at The ANNIKA. She said, “That’s really good, considering this is not just an easy LPGA event; this is probably one of the hardest courses that we play on. So, for her to come out, she had to be so nervous. It was her first LPGA event — I remember my first event I was really nervous — and she’s got a lot of pressure on her and a lot of eyes on her.” Coming from someone who understands the weight of competing at golf’s highest level, these words carried genuine substance beyond polite encouragement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kai had a rough start at The ANNIKA. She started with a 13-over-par 83, which put her at the bottom of the leaderboard because she was playing on a sponsor’s exemption. She did better in the second round, scoring 75, but she still didn’t make the cut. Many fans were upset when she was given an exemption, saying that her low amateur ranking didn’t qualify her to play with the pros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump addressed the noise directly in her latest YouTube video titled “I Competed in My First LPGA Event.” Her response showed maturity. “There’s been a lot of comments, especially, I would say, in the news…people are like, ‘Is she good enough or did she shoot this over at Junior Invitational?’…I think that’s what happens when you get these Invitational…when you’re just out there. But also, there’s a lot of positives…That’s also what happens…you’re going to get love, and you’re going to get hate,” she explained.

She faced harsh criticism on social media for her performance but received support from her family and the Hull community, showing she is doing well and has many fans. Notably, Kai’s signing day announcement sparked a shift in public sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans rally behind the young golfer

One of the first and most touching reactions came from her mother, Vanessa Trump, who commented simply: “I’m very proud of you, Kai ❤️.” Well, she was there with the 18-year-old when she signed the deal, but that also matters, especially when there has been constant scrutiny that has been faced by the family in recent days.

The changing tone in the comments section didn’t go unnoticed. One observer pointed out: “Nice to see majority haters have gone.” This acknowledgment suggests that the early criticism was more about immediate reactions than long-term opposition. As Kai demonstrates her dedication to the sport through training, competition, and her college commitment, even skeptics are rethinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan focused purely on the journey ahead: “Congratulations on your hard work to play golf ⛳️ at Miami. Enjoy your college / golf time there.” College golf is an important stage for players. Competing regularly helps her improve her skills. Since she is still young, more practice will make her better at it.

One supporter drew from personal experience. “🙌🙌 whooohoo! You earned it girl!! So excited for you! My daughter graduated from the U!” Miami’s golf program meets NCAA Division I standards, which require strict rules for recruiting athletes. This means that Kai’s commitment to the program is not just about choosing a college; it shows she is a competitive athlete who can achieve the university’s performance goals.

Of all that, her situation stands out. One fan pointed this out by saying, “Imagine your grandpa is the president of the United States — and it’s Donald Trump 🤩❤️😅.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At just 18, she is facing challenges that many professional athletes encounter later in their careers. While managing public pressure, college commitments, and expectations tied to her family background, support from experienced professionals like Hull is crucial.