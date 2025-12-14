Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson Melt Hearts With Sweet Gesture at Grant Thornton Invitational

In the grand scheme of golf, Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson reign as fan favorites. Hull proved it by signing a young fan’s dart at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Thompson delivered a “priceless” gem to a girl, as narrated by the girl’s mother, at this year’s CPKC Women’s Open with a signed ball. And they have done it again at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

This mixed event hosts charities like CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Alley-Oop Kids, and the I GOT THIS Foundation, among others. In a clip shared by Golf Channel and reposted by Fore Play Podcast, both Charley Hull and Thompson are seen sweetly interacting with a kid.

At first, Hull approaches a beaming young girl and signs her white flag. Done, she waves and mutters a shy “Thank you,” mirrored by the kid. Nearby, Michael Brennan signs a golf ball. Soon Lexi Thompson arrives, fist-bumps the kid, chats with her, and signs the flag. Brennan follows suit, before the kid proudly flashes her autograph haul.

Overall, undeniably so, it was a good day. You can watch the video of the interaction below.

I GOT THIS Foundation, a non-profit, promotes golf lessons and play for kids with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities. CureSearch for Children’s Cancer funds next-gen research for safe, effective treatments that actually help the kids. Similar core values drive the many other charities backed by this co-ed event.

Hull and Thompson are associated with other charities, too.

Thompson launched the Lexi Thompson Foundation to aid kids with serious illnesses and boost junior golf. Hull joined the Golf Foundation this June, a UK charity hooking kids from all walks into golf, building confidence, teamwork, fitness, and mental grit.

The fans were impressed then. And they are impressed now.

Golf fans show Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson some love

“Charley Hull is so fire 🔥,” chimes one fan, while another comments, “She is on fire; loving her.” And true to the sentiment, we’ve got plenty of moments to support this.

Last year, at the AIG Women’s Open, Charley Hull joined hands with the R&A for a fun little challenge, if you could call it that. The video titled ‘Surprised By Your Idol, Charley Hull’ featured a girl, Gracie, who counted the names of her favorite golfers: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods… and Charley Hull. The moment she muttered Hull’s name, the English golfer jumped from behind and teased her with a small, “Hello, Gracie.” Undoubtedly, a core memory for the kid.

One fan wrote, “Two classy ladies!!” and then, thinking of Michael Brennan, added, “And men.” In Lexi Thompson’s case, even last year, the pro showed incredible love and consideration for her fans. Having packed her bags full of gifts ahead of her last appearance as a full professional, Thompson confessed, “I have my usual gloves and shoes to be signed for all the fans. I’ll be giving out some shoes. I don’t have that many anymore. I’ve given out so many.”

A fan wrote, “Awesome,” another showed their love for the event, and one commented, “Camp Charley.” Hull’s definitely a charming character in herself. You’ve probably witnessed her showing love to her fans or requesting that her prize money be given to a young caddie. Yes, she did that back in 2023 at the Invitational Pro-Am event.

More will be coming their way in the future, but certainly, this was a Saturday well spent.