Charley Hull Opens Up About Bold Decision That Drove Her Father Away: ‘Didn’t Speak to Me for Ages’

There are many stories in golf where the athletes and their parents are not on talking terms. Patrick Reed is a prime example who has avoided contact with his parents and sister since 2012. While not exactly the same, Charley Hull’s father had not spoken to her for several years after a bold personal decision she made about her appearance. Between practice rounds and media commitments in Seoul, Hull took a moment to reflect on beauty and confidence.

Hull is currently playing in the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in South Korea as part of the World Team, alongside teammates Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Wei-Ling Hsu. The world recognizes South Korea as the skincare capital. Taking the opportunity, the English golfer headed to the Olive Young shop in her hotel, where Golfweek accompanied her. During the conversation about skincare, Charley Hull shared that her dad dislikes fillers.

Revealing an instance of the same, the 3x LPGA winner said, “My dad hates filler and everything. When I was younger, I was never ever allowed to get my lips done, and about five years ago, I went out and got my lips done. I had filler in my lips, and my dad absolutely killed me. He didn’t speak to me for ages, and then, like, three years ago, I got them dissolved and I said, I’m never going to get my lips again.”

Injectable dermal fillers add shape, volume, and symmetry to the lips while smoothing wrinkles. Results are temporary, lasting 6–18 months. However, Hull’s dad was strongly opposed. In fact, not just her dad, her mom is also against using any skincare products. The LPGA pro says that her mom is from Eastern Europe, and she has always advised Hull to be natural with her skincare.

The 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship winner has discussed her skincare secrets and tips many times. Back in 2024, Hull had her sunspots checked by professionals. She found that her skin age was 23, 5 years younger than her actual age then. She shared the news with excitement through an Instagram story.

At the moment, Hull is playing alongside Lydia Ko & co. in the World Team at the biennial International Crown. The veteran 23x LPGA winner initially had doubts about her team’s chemistry going into the event, but they are doing an exceptional job, having reached the semi-finals.

Charley Hull and the World Team enter the semifinals

The World Team finished at the top of Pool B with 4 points at the end of the first 3 days of the International Crown. They won 3 games, lost 1, and tied 2. They enter the semifinals on Sunday and face the Australian team to claim a spot in the finals.

Charley Hull and Lydia Ko were up against Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda on the first day. While they tied, their teammates Wei-Ling Hsu and Brooke Henderson beat Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo. On Day 2, the World Team was facing the Republic of Korea. Hsu and Henderson were paired against Jin Young Ko and Haeran Ryu, while Hull and Ko were up against Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi. This time, Hull and Ko, while their teammates tied their match.

On the final day before the semifinals, Hull and Ko lost to Maja Stark and Linn Grant. But Henderson and Hsu won against Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad to secure their semifinal spot. “I’ve been waiting a long time for the World Team to come true, and I am just so grateful to be a part of this team,” Henderson said after their win.

As Charley Hull and co. move to the semifinals, they would like to continue their form to seal a title win, especially as Jeeno Thitikul’s defending champion Thailand Team is out of the competition. Team USA and Team Australia claimed their spots in the semifinals from Pool A. While that might be some relief for the World Team, they will have to face Team USA. Team USA is undefeated so far and may pose the biggest threat. Despite not having the former World No. 1, Nelly Korda, on the team, they have performed exceptionally well. Only time will tell who becomes the champion this year.