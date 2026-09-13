Charley Hull Opens Up About Her ‘Frustrating’ Week as She Avoids Making Unwanted Record at Solheim Cup

Charley Hull spent the first two days of the Solheim Cup creating chances but could not get the results she wanted. But on Sunday, she delivered when Europe needed a strong start. Her win also helped her avoid an unwanted piece of Solheim Cup history. Hull started Sunday’s singles by beating Megan Khang 3&2, giving Team Europe its first point of the day. Sky Sports captured the moment and shared it on X, writing, “3 and 2. Charley Hull gets the first singles point on the board for Team Europe!”

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For Hull, the win meant even more. It was her first full point of the week, taking her total to 1.5 points for the Solheim Cup.

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Speaking after the match, Hull admitted she felt frustrated with her form this week. “Yeah, it’s good. It’s been a frustrating week. Like, me and Lottie played pretty well, and we just can’t hole a putt,” she said.

Charley Hull also explained what she tried to do differently on Sunday.

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“Try and hole more putts than I have the last few days, because I’ve been giving myself so many chances, so that’s been quite frustrating,” she said. Despite still missing some putts, Hull said she stayed steady, hit plenty of greens and kept going despite the difficult weather.

The frustration becomes clearer when looking at her first two days. Hull was paired with rookie Lottie Woad, but the pair struggled to turn their chances into points.

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On Friday, they lost their foursomes match 4&3 to Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. Later that day, they halved their four-ball match against Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin. Saturday was even harder. Hull and Woad lost 6&5 to Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin in the morning foursomes. They then lost their four-ball match 1-up to Noh and Andrea Lee.

After four matches together, Charley Hull and Woad had collected only half a point. They also became the first pairing in Solheim Cup history to go without a win across all four sessions. However, Hull did not believe she was playing badly. She said she was simply not making enough putts. Hull revealed that she had spoken with Mel, the team’s psychologist, who reminded her that she had made the third-most birdies among all the players from both teams.

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“You’ve just come against Yealimi Noh who literally holed everything the last few days,” Hull recalled being told.

Hull agreed with that view. She felt she and Woad had played well but had not made enough putts. She also accepted that this is part of match play.

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Captain Anna Nordqvist had a similar view before Sunday’s singles. She backed Hull and said her game was “right where it needs to be.” She believed Hull just needed some momentum.

Sunday’s match was also important for another reason. Hull could have made an unwanted piece of Solheim Cup history if she had lost to Khang. After collecting only half a point from her first four matches, another defeat would have left Hull with just half a point after playing all five sessions. That would have made her the first player in Solheim Cup history to finish a campaign with only half a point after playing five matches. Instead, Hull avoided that record with her 3&2 victory. Nordqvist also showed her trust in Hull by sending her out first in the singles. It was similar to what happened in 2024, when Hull led Europe out against Nelly Korda and beat her 6&4. Hull said she did not ask to play first. She simply trusted her captain.

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“No, I just leave it to the captain. She’s the captain for a reason, so I let her deal with all that and she’s done a good job,” Hull said.

This time, the decision worked again. Hull put Europe’s first point on the board after the teams entered Sunday tied 8-8. The USA needed six points from the 12 singles matches to retain the Solheim Cup, while Europe needed 6.5 points to win it outright. Hull also enjoyed playing against Khang. She called her opponent a lovely person and said the match was good fun.

“Hopefully, now they can see one point’s on the board and the rest can follow,” Hull said.

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It was not the week Hull wanted. But after two frustrating days, she finally got the full point she had been looking for, giving Europe the strong start it needed.