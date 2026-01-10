Charley Hull Opens Up About Living ‘Gypsy’ Lifestyle With Ex-Husband After Addressing a Traumatic Divorce

Essentials Inside The Story During a recent conversation with Jason Day, Charley Hull shared details about her previous marriage to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith.

Charley Hull is known for being outspoken, but a recent conversation revealed a side of her story few people know about. It’s been four years since the Englishwoman’s traumatic divorce from her ex-husband, Ozzie Smith. Notably, she hasn’t spoken much about her relationship or the split. But now, during an appearance on Jason Day’s YouTube channel, The Lads, she has revealed something about him.

“My ex-husband, he was a gypsy as well… No, I just lived on the site. I had my house and then got on the site as well. He had a site.” Charley Hull said on The Lads.

When Jason Day said that he is a gypsy, Hull revealed that the MMA fighter she was married to from 2019 to 2021 is a Romani gypsy. During her time with him, she lived in a caravan and even owned one, but she didn’t travel. When Jason Day asked her if she used to travel and play golf at the time, she said no.

“So basically his site was, he lived in town near Peter [Peterborough], so travelers now, they do travel around, but they’ll have their sites and stuff that they are on,” Hull said.

Since Charley Hull didn’t travel but just went to the site sometimes, it didn’t affect her golf as much. However, she did live in a caravan. When living with them, she also learned a few words of the Romani gypsy language. She learned words like ‘jellon mush,’ ‘kek,’ and ‘jellon chubby mush.’ When asked to explain what these words mean, she said that ‘jellon mush’ is used to ask someone to go on. And as for ‘kek,’ it means not to speak anything, while chubby in ‘jellon chubby mush’ means corn. The 3x LPGA winner also revealed that the gypsies mix some English words with their own language.

It was because of this gypsy heritage roots that there were close to 1,000 people at Charley Hull’s wedding.

“And when I got married, there were 500 people at my wedding cuz they had big weddings. That was when I was younger, when I got married. I got divorced. But yeah, there was up to a thousand,” said Hull.

The 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship winner married Smith on September 21, 2019, in her hometown of Burton Latimer, North Northamptonshire. While her marriage got her to live in a caravan, her divorce had a far worse impact on her life.

Charley Hull’s ADHD after divorce

Charley Hull spoke publicly about her difficult divorce from her ex-husband during an interview with The Athletic‘s Gabby Herzig. She revealed that their relationship fell apart shortly after their marriage. The MMA fighter started controlling and manipulating Hull, which eroded her sense of normalcy.

Despite struggling privately during that period, Hull continued to perform at an elite level on the LPGA Tour. In fact, that period of her career was remarkable as she achieved top-10 finishes in multiple majors, a tournament win, and strong team results. While many would have stopped playing golf altogether, it was an escape for Hull.

“My best friend Georgia Hall said to me, ‘Charley, I don’t know how you can go out there and play unbelievable golf with the amount of s— you have going on, anyone else would be a mental wreck.'”

Hull didn’t disagree. “It was my escape,” she says. The Englishwoman said that those years had made her stronger. She abandoned a chaotic social lifestyle in favor of structured routines. In 2023, she was also diagnosed with ADHD. And since the medication was becoming addictive, she switched to smoking. Notably, she has dealt with that, too. While she has spoken a lot about her ADHD and how she manages it by playing golf and following a routine, it was the first time she spoke about her toxic marriage.

Charley Hull’s candid reflections added unexpected context to a chapter of her life that had largely stayed out of the public eye.