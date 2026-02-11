Charley Hull Opens Up About Strange Golf Reality That No One Can Understand: ‘I’m Depressed If…’

Charley Hull does not need a long break to feel off. In fact, stepping away from golf for even a couple of days is enough to throw her entire rhythm out of sync. That reality surfaced quietly during a pre-tournament press conference in Saudi Arabia, where a casual exchange revealed just how tightly golf is wired into Hull’s daily life.

The moment came during media day at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, the season-opening event for the Ladies European Tour. Sitting beside Carlota Ciganda, Hull listened as her fellow pro explained how marriage allowed her to fully switch off.

Ciganda, who married her fiancé James in December 2025, revealed she did not touch a golf club for 42 days and did not miss it. Hull could not relate. “I took two days off and I’m depressed those two days if I take two days off. My family are like, ‘Go golf, Charley, you’re moody,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you.’”

The comment, shared via a Ladies European Tour Instagram clip, drew laughs in the room. It also exposed something deeper about how Hull functions when golf is removed from her routine.

The exchange began innocently. Media members asked Ciganda how long it took her to refocus on golf after her wedding. Her answer made it clear that time away felt refreshing, not disruptive. Hull immediately jumped in and asked whether Ciganda missed golf during those 42 days.

The answer was no. That contrast is where Hull’s admission landed. While Ciganda enjoyed distance, Hull made it clear that even short breaks affect her mood and focus. She later confirmed that the longest stretch she has ever spent away from golf came only because of injury. “When I tore my ligament in my ankle. I think it was like 13 days.”

Hull’s reaction is not just about competitiveness. It mirrors how she manages her ADHD. Diagnosed with severe ADHD around 2023, Hull has repeatedly explained that golf provides structure and focus through hyperfocus. Rather than relying on medication, she uses golf and gym routines to regulate her energy and attention.

That approach helps explain why time away feels harder than playing through pain. Over the past year alone, Hull collapsed twice from illness at the 2025 Evian Championship, suffered an ankle ligament tear that shortened recovery from nine weeks to roughly three, and dealt with a freak curb fall before the PIF London Championship.

Even then, the ankle injury remains the longest she has ever stayed away from the game.

Charley Hull’s humor steals the spotlight

All of this unfolded at the LET’s 2026 season opener, held February 11 to 14 at Riyadh Golf Club. The event carries a record $5 million purse, the largest prize pool outside majors on the Ladies European Tour, and matches the men’s PIF Saudi International for gender parity.

Against that backdrop, Hull’s comments mattered because they reframed rest as something she struggles with, not avoids. For her, golf is not just competition. It is a regulation.

Even while discussing injuries, mood swings, and time away from the game, Hull’s personality still dominated the room. Her unfiltered humor has become part of her public identity. From mic’d-up sessions to viral clips, Hull regularly pokes fun at herself and golf’s quirks without trying to sound polished.

That same energy has fueled viral moments with Nelly Korda and Frankie Borrelli, and another at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational when she bluntly shut down assumptions about being intense.

Those moments resonate because they align with what surfaced in Saudi Arabia. Hull does not script her answers. She says exactly how she feels, even when it sounds strange. For Charley Hull, being away from golf is not recovery. It is a disruption. And as the 2026 season begins, that honesty continues to define why fans remain locked in whenever she speaks.