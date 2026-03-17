Charley Hull Opens Up on Rarely Talked About ADHD Struggle She Faces Everyday Amid Short Golf Hiatus

After receiving a severe ADHD diagnosis three years ago, Charley Hull has come to terms with it. She knows what triggers it, knows how to work around it, and is now comfortable enough to laugh at ADHD memes publicly.

Charley Hull took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel from the account adhd.mood, which showed a humorous take on ADHDers re-reading emails they have already sent. Her caption read, “This is me!!!!! especially on my Insta stories.”

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It was a small moment, but it said a lot about how openly she now owns her diagnosis, something that was not always the case. She was diagnosed with severe ADHD in 2023, a year that also forced her to take time away from the game. The diagnosis gave her answers she had long needed.

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“I know my triggers now. I can understand why I get bored on the golf course,” she has said.

For someone competing in slow, five- to six-hour rounds, low stimulation is a genuine performance risk, and ADHD made that worse before she had a name for it. Before the diagnosis, it was difficult to stay focused for a whole round, keep things consistent, and deal with mental fatigue.

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Imago 27th July 2025 Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland ISPS HANDA Womens Scottish Open Golf Final Round Charley Hull smiles on the first tee at Dundonald Links PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK AlecxBrown

What came next was not a dependence on medicines but a careful plan for taking care of oneself. Hull adjusted her daily schedules, identified her dislikes, and used gym sessions and water to control herself, as her doctor advised.

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She actively reframes her mistakes on the course, turning a bogey into a birdie challenge to keep her mind busy. She also used to smoke to calm down and focus during rounds but later switched to nicotine patches.

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Charley Hull sees ADHD as a genuine competitive edge, as it helps with her golf, keeping her hyper-focused on stuff. She has turned her ability to quickly lock in and adapt to technical changes into a strength.

She isn’t the only one who has been diagnosed with ADHD and felt that way. Michael Phelps, who has won 23 Olympic gold medals, and Simone Biles, a gymnastics star, both have ADHD and have talked about how they use similar traits to perform at a high level.

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Since Hull took control of her condition, her results have been impressive. She has climbed into the world’s top 10, won in Riyadh in 2026, and finished T10 at the HSBC 2026 event. She is skipping the Cognizant Founder’s Cup but returns for the Ford Championship 2026. On the side, the 29-year-old is making sure the wins are not just remembered but displayed.

Charley Hull makes history and builds a cabinet to match

Hull’s win in Riyadh was more than just another title. She shot a final round of 65 to win by one stroke at 19-under par, which put her at World No. 3, a place no Englishwoman has ever been in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

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That’s precisely what she’s doing. Hull recently built a trophy cabinet at home after seeing fellow English pro Justin Rose post his own after winning the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Hull said she saw Justin Rose post a picture of his trophy cabinet, and her thought was to have something like that.

The cabinet is being spray-painted black, with the skirting board still to go on. Hull posted its progress on Instagram, noting her Riyadh trophy is on its way and will fit in nicely. For someone who spent 2025 dealing with a back injury, a torn ankle ligament, and a hospital stay, taking time to actually mark the wins feels like a deliberate and well-earned choice.

That’s how she has handled everything—by thinking carefully and building slowly. Charley Hull isn’t rushing, whether she’s recovering from ADHD or an injury. The cabinet isn’t full yet. She is just getting started.