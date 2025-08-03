Charley Hull Overcome With ‘Shame’ After Losing $1.46 Million AIG Women’s Open Battle

If there is one player on the LPGA Tour who has been taking all the attention, it is the English professional, Charley Hull. The golfer first made the headlines a few months back by quitting her smoking habit. Later in July, her collapse at the Amundi Evian Championship brought her back into the spotlight. The golfer, despite her struggling health, was aiming to play, but unfortunately, she had to retain her withdrawal status.

However, despite the setback due to health issues, she made a comeback, and what an exceptional story it has been. Hull featured at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open and secured a T21 place. Well, that wasn’t it, as after the Scottish Open, she was all set to make the comeback even bigger at the AIG Women’s Open.

The English professional recorded rounds of 73 and 71 to make the cut and continue her race for the major trophy. But what came next was unexpected. She recorded rounds of 66 and 69 to be among the top names at the event. However, unfortunately, the golfer fell short by just two strokes to clinch the historic comeback title. Now, with a hard pill to swallow, she shares her feelings about the attempt.

When asked about her performance in the post-match press conference, Hull expressed, “It was a bit unfortunate on the 17, missing that putt. I hit a good putt round the line. And then shame about 18 because I had a pretty high chip over the bunker, and I’d done pretty well just to get it there. Yeah, it was a bit unfortunate, but I felt like I was very much in control of my game today. I don’t feel like I mis-hit any shots out there. I hit it pretty pure today.” The golfer who was a few back, struggling to stand, was now among the top spots.

Additionally, when the moderator asked, “Understandably, your heart will bleed a bit.” Hull said, “A hundred percent, definitely. But at the end of the day, it’s just a game. That’s what I think about, and I enjoyed it out there, and I just love that adrenaline feeling. It’s so good. It’s like a massive hit.” Definitely, she would be disappointed as she had earlier mentioned that she wanted to see her name on the trophy. However, her efforts and great comeback after the weeks of struggle were not short of commendable. She even lost a “lot of weight” during that period.

Charley Hull’s struggle with declining health

The great comeback, which will be praised for years, came after a lot of effort from the golfer. Charley Hull, who fainted at the Evian Championship, took a two-week break to get back on the course. When she was asked about her health, Hull shared, “Yeah, like on Sunday, I pretty much felt back to normal. It took like two, three weeks — well, three weeks.” The break helped her body to recover while her mind got a break from the exhausting schedule.

However, her hardworking routine kept the consistency alive. While sharing about her fitness, Hull added, “Yeah, 100 percent, which is good. Thinking back now, I used to do quite a lot of exercise. I’ve lost — I’ve lost — I think in three weeks I’ve lost four kgs, which is quite a lot of weight.” Hull has been involved in fitness activities away from her schedule. She even talked about her aim to run in the past. The great passion can be seen with her dedicated approach despite the health trouble and weight loss.

Even though she failed to achieve the desired result, Charley Hull has won the hearts of every golf fan. What would you say about Charley Hull’s comeback at the AIG Women’s Open? Let us know in the comments below.