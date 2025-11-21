Charley Hull Pushes Back Against the Pressure of Being LPGA Tour’s ‘Face’

No beating around the bush, calling things as exactly how she sees them, in a nutshell, Charley Hull is unabologetically real. Her attitude earned her a huge fan base. Now, there is one spot that needs to be filled in the swiftly evolving LPGA tour. And that is the new face of the tour. Many believe Hull is a strong contender to fill that space.

Charley Hull recently spoke to Mel Reid & Anna Jackson on the Golf Channel. Jackson put it out there bluntly — “Do you think you wanna take on that role as the face of the tour who is just really just beloved around the world, to be honest, if more people knew about you?” And Hull didn’t hesitate.

“Um, yeah, 100%, like, I’m literally just myself, like, Mel would know, like, you’ve known me for 15 years and I’m just myself and then I just kind of might as well just be myself because I don’t wanna look back when I’m 50 and think I’ve lived 20, 30 years and not be myself. I’m just me, and I just love every minute of it…” Charley Hull spoke honestly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel)

And this isn’t the first time she has spoken of staying true to herself. Even back in May, during the Riviera Maya Open, Hull brushed off her controversial status with the same grounded honesty. “I think a lot of people today are not being themselves. They feel that because they’re in the public eye of golf and all that, they have a role to play. Well, I’m just living my life the way I want to live it, and just being myself.”

The honesty may seem controversial at times, but Hull believes that it is the same quality that will help her be the face of the LPGA someday.

She then went on to praise players like Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, and Megan Khang, saying, “they’ve all got personalities and they’re great for the game…” before pointing to what she feels will finally allow those personalities to be seen. “And it’s just now they can — with this new (media & TV coverage) you know, they’re being shown more, and that, hopefully we can… everyone can see more of us,” Hull continued to tell Reid and Jackson.

That shift she’s talking about is already underway. Just as the LPGA announced its 2026 schedule this week, it also came to light that there will be a massive change in terms of visibility, too. Starting next season, every tournament and every round is set to be broadcast live across the U.S. for the first time since 1995.

The tour has signed new multi-year partnerships with U-NEXT, FM, Golf Channel, and Trackman to transform the tour’s television footprint, bringing in better technology, more coverage, and consistent airtime. More coverage, more technology, more consistency, and more chances for fans to actually get to know the players.

Knowing Hull, to become the face of the sport, her fitness journey most likely will be more strenuous.

Charley Hull speaks of her fitness goals

During the conversation on the Golf Channel, Mel Reid also pointed out how disciplined Charley Hull has been with her fitness journey and asked her to shed some light on what her gym setup is like at home. And Hull didn’t shy away from the topic.

“Yeah, so I just love working like, I don’t know how to actually chill… I like to wake up every morning thinking I’m better today than I was yesterday… I really got into my fitness because I thought to myself, I don’t wanna just be a golfer, I wanna be an athlete.”

She went on to describe the setup she’s built at home — an indoor swing studio, a putting green, a full gym packed with Hyrox-style machines and weights, plus a sauna and an ice bath for recovery. It’s her version of winding down from the game and staying fit. For most, it might just be a part of their routine, but for Hull, her passion for staying fit is much more.

“I love it and it just makes me feel like I have a one up on everybody, like I feel fit, I feel good. Um, and if I have a bad day on the golf course, like go and smash out a gym session, I’ll go for a run, you just feel instantly better,” she added.

But her drive has come with a new layer of caution. After struggling with ongoing back pain, Hull was recently diagnosed with spinal scoliosis, something she hadn’t even realized she had. Since then, she’s had to dial back certain workouts and be selective about what her body can handle. She still trains, but now with a bit more care. Do you think Charley Hull should be the face of the LPGA Tour?