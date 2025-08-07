Charley Hull Quits Golf Event Less Than 24 Hours Before Kick-Off Over Fresh Health Concerns

The PIF London Championship 2025, running August 8–10 at Hertfordshire’s Centurion Club, was set to be a special home-stage for Charley Hull, featuring both team and individual formats with 104 top pros. Instead of teeing off, the hometown favourite will now watch from the sidelines after her campaign ended before it began.

Hull broke the news to her followers in an emotional Instagram update less than 24 hours before the first round. What was meant to be a celebratory homecoming quickly turned into a withdrawal announcement. “Gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week,” she wrote, confirming she had sustained ankle ligament damage in what she described as a “non-serious” off-course accident.

Although the injury is not severe, doctors warned that competing could aggravate it, forcing her to prioritise recovery over a home crowd appearance. “Nothing major, but the docs say I’ve got to rest or I’ll make it worse,” she explained. The decision not only ends her bid for a share of the $2 million purse but also dashes the chance to compete in front of family, friends, and local supporters at Centurion Club. There is no doubt that this unfortunate event stung and was clearly disappointing for her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I’m really sorry to the fans coming out and to my sponsors, especially Golf Saudi,” she said, adding that she still hopes to connect with spectators over the weekend. “Hopefully I’ll still get to meet some of you… I’ll be back soon.”

What makes Hull’s withdrawal even more unexpected is that, only a day earlier, she had spoken candidly to reporters about the accident without suggesting she might miss the tournament. She recounted how a routine day of practice had ended abruptly when she tripped over a curb in the Centurion Club car park, hearing her ankle “pop” and briefly fearing she had broken it. “I thought I broke it… I nearly fainted,” she said, adding that an MRI was scheduled but she still expected to tee it up. Hull even managed to inject humour into the incident, laughing about fellow pro Thomas Bjørn’s remark that “every time he sees me, I’m lying down somewhere.” Despite the scare, she assured everyone she felt ready to compete, telling reporters, “I will be teeing up tomorrow… hitting balls shouldn’t be an issue,” and the rest is history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hull’s recent run of setbacks has been alarming. Just four weeks ago at the Amundi Evian Championship, she withdrew mid-round after collapsing twice on the fourth tee due to illness, requiring a stretcher. She had been one under through 12 holes before dizziness and vision issues forced her out. Though she later managed a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open, she wasn’t at full strength. Now, less than a month later, a slip in a parking lot has raised fresh concerns. From mid-major collapses to injury scares, Hull’s challenges have been physical, while Nelly Korda faces a different, yet equally stinging, blow.

A Blow That Isn’t Physical Like Hull’s, But Still Stings

Just months ago, Korda was not only the face of the LPGA but also the player to beat, claiming six titles in seven starts and redefining consistency on tour. But that near-invincibility has unraveled dramatically. Since her early exit from the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda has missed four consecutive cuts—an unthinkable run for a player who had, until recently, looked nearly untouchable. The sharp downturn has raised uncomfortable questions about burnout, overexertion, and whether the relentless pace of success has finally taken its toll. She is no longer #1; that place has been taken by Jeeno Thitkul now. What can be more disheartening for a player than this?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just a slump, it feels like a reckoning. For Korda, who set impossibly high standards with her early-season dominance, the recent stretch hasn’t only exposed flaws in form but has also put psychological pressure under the spotlight. Each missed cut chips away at the aura she had carefully built. And while there’s no indication of a physical ailment behind the dip, the emotional toll of such a swift and public fall can weigh just as heavily. Like Hull, Korda may now find herself at an inflection point not only needing to recalibrate her game but also to rebuild the momentum that once made her untouchable.

Hull’s recent challenges have been tough, but her resilience is stronger. As she focuses on recovery, fans remain hopeful she’ll return stronger and ready to compete at her best.