Charley Hull Recovers From Awful Mistake at $2M Event, but Pat McAfee Won’t Let Her Live It Down

Charley Hull endured a nightmare start to the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday. She carded a disastrous quadruple-bogey nine on the fifth hole of her opening round. The Englishwoman, however, steadied the ship on Friday and bounced back with a strong enough performance to make the cut. But Pat McAfee wasn’t about to let her forget that costly blunder, bringing up the nine during yesterday’s The Pat McAfee Show.

“Charley Hull, we obviously are a big fan of her,” he said while watching Hull’s mistake live. “She will smoke on the course, and she will certainly beat the hell out of a golf course. This time, the course got her… She’s got a chip now. How’s that go? Uh, right back to her. This is a hunk situation taking place. She does it again. What happens? Back to her.

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“She would go on to get a nine… And he can’t help but just go, Ohhhh, noooo… I hope she had a couple of cigs. I hope she went on to do good. We love you, Charlie. That’s a big ooohhh nooo.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

On Friday, Hull had already made a bogey on the first hole, but things went from bad to worse as the game moved to the fifth hole. During the putt on the par-5 hole, her ball rolled past the cup, caught a slope, and trickled off the back of the green. From there, she needed four separate chips just to get the ball back into putting position.

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When she finally holed out, the birdie had turned into a quadruple-bogey 9. Despite the mishap, she managed to somewhat steady herself, as Hull went on to make two more bogeys and one birdie to finish 6-over-par 78. Round 2 came with the threat of a cut, so Charley Hull needed a perfect round, if not better.

While it wasn’t mistake-free, she somehow survived. Hull carded four birdies and three bogeys to finish 1-under-par 71 and 5-over-par 149 overall, tied for 49th place. Luckily for her, despite the mistake, she found herself on the right side of the cutline, as the cut fell at 6-over for the tournament, with 65 players entering the weekend at Dundonald Links for the $2 million purse.

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Currently, Jenny Shin is in the solo lead, five strokes ahead of Olympic silver medalist Esther Henseleit. Meanwhile, U.S. Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim is in solo third at 5-under. Still, the cut saw several big names exit the tournament early, like Kiara Romero, who needed to make the cut to earn the last point for her LPGA card.

However, Romero will have another opportunity to earn that point during next week’s AIG Women’s British Open. In any case, three-time major winner Minjee Lee had to withdraw from the tournament during the second round due to illness, but she had a worse opening round on Friday, where she carded a crazy 13-over-par 85.

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Coming back to Charley Hull, though, it’s a good thing she was able to make the cut, since she has already missed the cut four times this season. Although she won the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which propelled her to a career-high world ranking of No. 3, she also finished tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.

It appears Charley Hull had the worst Thursday she has ever seen. But now that she has bounced back, it will be interesting to see whether she can climb up the leaderboard over the next two days.