Charley Hull Reflects on Bittersweet LPGA Season as She Pens Lengthy Note: ‘Still Hungry’

What Hull achieved in 2025

Hull's Major Aspirations

Charley Hull didn’t need a trophy in hand to make her last statement of the year. Months after snapping a long LPGA title drought, the English star turned reflective. She shared an Instagram post showing glimpses of 2025. Along with the carousel post, she shared an emotional message that quietly spoke volumes about persistence, setbacks, and an unshaken love for the game.

“From little me with a club… to still not putting it down. 😏⛳️ 2025 was a proper mix – grafting, competing, plenty of laughs, and a lot of golf. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Grateful for my people who keep me level and make it fun along the way ❤️ Still hungry, still loving it, still having a laugh. 2026… I’m ready. 👊,” Hull wrote for the caption of the Instagram post.

Courtesy her third LPGA win in September 2025, Charley Hull finally ended her trophy drought this year. She has been a consistent performer on the tour for many years now. In fact, in 2023 and 2024, she finished five times in the top-10 in her 18 and 17 starts, respectively. But all her consistent efforts bore fruit in 2025 at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

She carded rounds of 68-65-67-68 to edge past the World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul. Besides Thitikul, many other elites, including Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, and Lexi Thompson, were part of the field. This broke a 1,077-day drought since her 2022 Volunteers of America Classic win. She also became the first Englishwoman to win the event.

But the win alone wasn’t the good part of Hull’s 2025 season. As she pointed out, it was a proper mix. Hull posted three top-10s out of the 14 cuts she made in 16 starts. One of her strong showings included a joint runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open. And it came amid back issues and a fully torn foot ligament. This was her third victory on the LPGA. However, she is hungry to win more.

What’s most important of them all is that Hull enjoyed the 2025 season. She had plenty of laughs on the course. In another Instagram post shared in late November 2025, Hull shared that it felt great to have a win under her belt this year. However, she is determined to continue to grow to fulfill her dream of winning a Major.

Charley Hull’s dream of winning a Major

Charley Hull has never been as close to winning a Major as she was at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. She finished T2, behind Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita was two strokes ahead of Hull and Minami Katsu. Hull finished nine under par after two bogeys in holes 16 and 17 in the last round.

It was her fourth runner-up finish in a Major. Before that, she finished second at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 2016 Chevron Championship. Notably, she hasn’t give up on her dream of winning a Major. “I will get there one day,” Hull said in an interview with Sky Sports Golf.

As Hull wrote in her post, she is ready for 2026. Notably, her consistency has improved over the years. In 2021, she made it to the top-10 only twice. Then, from 2022 to 2024, she achieved that benchmark five times. And then, she won the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2025. Based on this trajectory, she can certainly reach there in 2025.