Charley Hull Refuses to Make Career Move That Helped Lydia Ko & Co. Earn Overwhelming Success

Golf is demanding. With all the travel and the hectic schedule, the elite golfers seldom find time for their families. Maybe this is the reason golfers enjoy the off-season so much? They make up for the lost time. However, things become even more challenging as traveling to compete takes up hours. It is for the same reason that many golfers decide to leave behind their hometowns and settle in the US. But for the English golfer Charley Hull, she is still not ready to make that move.

In a recent report from Gabby Herzig, Hull opened up about her priorities and why she won’t be leaving her house to settle in America anytime soon. Reflecting on her decision, Hull pointed out she loves spending time with her family, and that is why she has never thought of setting her base in Florida or Arizona. She has often shared photos online with her family, and always tries to be there for the big moments like Christmas, birthdays, or baby showers.

“Yeah, I eat dinner at 5 p.m. and go to bed at 6 p.m. I just like to communicate and speak to people at home. I get homesick,” said Hull, talking about what she does when not at home. “I just love being at home so much. I’ve traveled, and l’ve been pro since I was a teenager.”

During her childhood, Hull’s golfing talents bloomed pretty early. Thus, at just 13 years of age, she had to quit school. And at 16, Hull turned pro. Since then, she has been involved in a lot of international travel, which has made her homesick.

However, staying in the US would have been so much easier for the 29-year-old. For example, if she stayed in Florida or Arizona, Hull wouldn’t have to spend hours traveling back and forth. When Lydia Ko turned pro back in 2013, she made Orlando, Florida, her base for training. Another big perk she would have enjoyed is the significant tax benefits in states like Florida.

