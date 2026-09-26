Charley Hull Regrets Not Listening to Her Boyfriend as She Share Main Reason for Changing Her Look

Charley Hull has finally explained why she decided to change her famous blonde hair to brunette. It was not because of a stylist or because she simply wanted a random change.

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Hull said her boyfriend did not want her to do it, and that actually made her want to do it even more. Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Hull was asked about her new look after shooting a 65 in the opening round at Pinnacle Country Club.

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“I don’t know. I just felt like I wanted to do it,” Hull said. “My boyfriend didn’t want me to do it, so it made me want to do it more. So I done it, and then I kind of regretted it. Now I’m kind of liking it.” She added that the change won’t be permanent, saying, “I will go back to blonde hopefully just after Christmas.”

Her answer gave fans a fun little look into her relationship. She wanted to try something different, her boyfriend said no, and that only made her more determined. It may have been a stubborn decision, but the new brunette look has certainly got people talking.

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Hull had joked for years about ditching her signature blonde hair, at one point wearing a wig for an Instagram post in late 2024 that fooled some fans into thinking she’d actually made the change, captioned simply, “I’m defo a blonde.”

That playful teasing turned real at the end of August, when Hull returned to LPGA action at the FM Championship at TPC Boston sporting a full brunette look for the first time. She revealed the transformation across a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “Gone to the dark side,” a post that quickly became one of the more talked-about moments of her season.

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The change was dramatic enough that it briefly fooled people who work with her regularly. Golf Channel‘s Karen Stupples reported that Hull’s putting coach, Nick Soto, walked right past her without recognizing who she was. Hull later returned to Instagram with an additional story showing off the color, writing that she was “in love” with her new hairstyle and captioning a separate post, “Love my fresh colour brunette.”

The new look has coincided with one of the stronger stretches of Hull’s year. Since debuting the brunette style, she helped Europe capture the Solheim Cup with a 15-13 win over the United States in the Netherlands, beating fellow LPGA player Megan Khang in singles along the way.

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Hull admitted Friday that the celebrations afterward came with a catch: she missed part of the Solheim Cup afterparty because of tonsillitis, joking that her boyfriend “was drunk, so wanted to stay at the party” instead.

She followed that up by opening her Arkansas week with a 6-under 65, a round strong enough to put her firmly inside the leaderboard picture and prompt Khang, playing alongside her, to jump into her own press conference to ask about the hair.

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Charley Hull has kept her current relationship mostly private. She was previously married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith, and the couple divorced in 2021. She has also been linked to former footballer Lee Tomlin and reality TV star Gaz Beadle.

Hull has shared a few sweet moments with her current boyfriend on social media. After her 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship win, he decorated their hotel room with roses and balloons. Hull shared a photo and called him “a keeper.” In another picture, she covered his face with a heart emoji.

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The couple also has a fun little bet. Charley Hull has said that for every five birdies she makes in a tournament, they get an extra day added to their holiday. It is a simple and playful way for them to enjoy her success together.

Still, Charley Hull has chosen not to reveal his name publicly. In the end, the mystery seems to be part of her choice to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

As for her new brunette look, fans may not have to wait too long for the blonde Hull to return. She has said she plans to go back to blonde sometime after Christmas. For now, the brunette style looks like a fun change, even if she was not completely sure about it at first.