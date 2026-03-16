Charley Hull Responds After LIV Golf Veteran Throws Down Surprise Golf Challenge

Charley Hull has just opened her 2026 campaign in dominant fashion. Bagging a win at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, she has climbed to a career-best world ranking of No. 3. Adding to that, the English star became the highest-ranked British golfer in history. Amid this, a playful social media exchange has set the stage for a potential golf showdown for the English star with a LIV Gold veteran.

During a casual Instagram Q&A session, Ian Poulter was asked, “You and Luke 2v2 against me and Charley Hull?” To that, Poulter replied, “Of course @ryanevansgolf & @charley.hull if you’d fancy a 2v2 and lose l can make that happen.@lukepoults24 and I will happily take you down 👍🏻👊🏻🙏🏻

Poulter’s comment immediately prompted Charley Hull to repost that story in her Insta handle and boldly state, “We will put the postman back in his bag and post him, 1st class via Royal Mail 🤣 🤣 @ianjamespoulter”.

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Imago 27th July 2025 Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland ISPS HANDA Womens Scottish Open Golf Final Round Charley Hull smiles on the first tee at Dundonald Links PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK AlecxBrown

Charley Hull appears ready to take on Ian Poulter following a round of light-hearted online banter. It all began as a casual suggestion of a 2-vs-2 matchup. However, it soon escalated into a competitive back-and-forth, with both sides signaling they would happily settle it on the course.

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The proposed contest, if taking a shape into reality, would see Hull teaming up with fellow pro Ryan Evans against the LIV Golf veteran and his son, Luke Poulter. After the idea surfaced online, both parties confidently accepted the challenge.

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Accepting the deal, Ian Poulter shared Hull’s cheeky response on his story and wrote, “Ok you have a Match.. Clear the diary inbound Match sending Hull & Evans packing with tail between their legs.”

Now, what might leave fans on the edge of their seats is the fact that the exchange didn’t stop there. Poulter later doubled down, declaring the match was effectively on and suggesting the pair should clear their schedules for the showdown.

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While she has just accepted a new challenge from a golf veteran, she has recently been kept busy with a new concern: fitting all her accolades in her cabinet.

After Riyadh’s win, Charley Hull copies Justin Rose’s idea to keep her accolades secure

After a T10 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Hull secured a victory at Riyadh. However, immediately after the €631,625 win, she was concerned about where to fit her new trophy in her cabinet. Immediately, she sought inspiration from PGA Tour pro Justin Rose.

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Imago LPGA, Golf Damen 2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship APR 05 April 05, 2013: Charley Hull of England hits a shot out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the Kraft Nabisco Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Rancho Mirage CA U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20140405_zaf_cb8_117.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphoto903338

Immediately after winning the event, she stated, “I saw Justin Rose post his trophy cabinet on Instagram the other week, and I was like, ‘Right, that’s my inspiration.’ Can you make me exactly that same trophy cabinet? So sorry, Justin. I’ve copied your trophy cabinet. But it’s legendary; it looks so good.”

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And Hull wasted no time. In a recent Instagram story, Hull shared a picture of her newly constructed cabinet on March 15.

She shared, “Trophy cabinet update… still waiting on my Saudi International trophy to come, and that will fit in nicely; it’s getting spray-painted black on Monday, then popping the skirting on! Then it will look ace!”

Hull shared a strong professional bond with the English golfer. The two shared the greens back in 2023 at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He even praised Hull’s contribution to the sport. Rose shared the update about his cabinet after his win at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open in the greens of Torrey Pines. And his taste in carpentry has indeed left a mark on Hull’s mind.