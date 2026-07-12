Charley Hull Reveals She Can’t Stop Arguing With Her Boyfriend About One Thing That Makes Her Feel ‘Worse’

During the opening round of the Evian Championship on Thursday, Charley Hull found herself making headlines. Hull was seen carrying an ice cream on the 15th hole, a moment that went viral. The Kettering girl later revealed that her boyfriend had bought the ice cream for her caddie. While his identity remains a mystery, the Englishwoman revealed on the Untapped podcast before the tournament that healthy eating constantly creates arguments between the couple.

“I have this argument with my boyfriend all the time…,” Hull told host Spencer Matthews. “If he’s having a bad day, he’s like, ‘Yeah, but I want to eat some chocolate and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘If I’m having a bad day, I want to eat a nice healthy like… some salmon and some vegetables cuz I want to put that good stuff in my body, [which] makes me feel better, not eating a chocolate bar cuz I’ll eat a chocolate bar and be like, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse.’”

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Hull has always been a health nut, and it goes far beyond just eating healthy. She has previously explained how golf and workout routines help her manage her ADHD. Hull has relied on training instead of medication to regulate her attention and energy.

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This is reflected in her very public workout routine. According to a 2024 report from TalkSport, the 30-year-old begins her day with a grueling workout that includes rowing, strength training, core exercises, explosive leg drills, and a 5km run, showcasing the intense fitness routine behind her success.

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She is also known for her passion for running and cardio, often starting her day with early morning sessions. Hull loves it so much that she roped her boyfriend into taking it up as well.

“I got him into running last year, and he was doing really [well],” Hull added. “And then he kind of stopped. But I was really proud when he was into his running. Like I was buzzed for him.”

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Despite her healthy lifestyle, Hull perhaps gained more popularity for her smoking addiction than for her golfing career. She was filmed smoking while handing out autographs during the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Since then, her popularity has exploded. However, the three-time LPGA Tour winner has been able to kick the habit thanks to a £10K bet she made with fellow golfer Ryan Evans in March last year.

This only goes to show how far she is willing to go to be healthy.

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Charley Hull reveals how she punished herself for drinking

Most people wouldn’t mind drinking a glass or two of alcohol on their birthday. Hull didn’t either. Initially. During the same interview with Matthews, the 30-year-old recounted her birthday last year and how she punished herself for drinking.

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“I remember last year for my birthday. I wasn’t going to do anything. And my cousin came around. We went for a Sunday roast dinner. We ended up having loads of drinks and stuff,” she said. “I forgot the next day I was playing golf at like 8:00 in the morning, and I woke up at like 5:00 in the morning, and I felt so rough, and I punished myself by going for a run.”

She went for a 7K run and ended up beating her record while being hungover from the night before. This isn’t new for the Englishwoman. Hull broke her personal-best 5K running record in March 2025. And she did this on the same day when she woke up “sick” and even “threw up.” To top it off, she shot 68 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

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Clearly, being healthy is the most important thing for Charley Hull. And she is willing to go to extreme lengths to follow that mantra. Considering the scale of those methods, Hull arguing with her boyfriend seems rather innocuous.