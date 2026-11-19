Charley Hull is ready to trade her smartphone for a basic Nokia and leave social media behind for a month. After a demanding season that has involved competitive golf, sponsor commitments, public appearances, and the Solheim Cup, the Englishwoman wants some time away from the constant stream of messages, notifications, and online distractions.

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Hull revealed her plans during an interview ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

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“I’m really looking forward to just going home. I’m going to actually — once I’ve — after WTGL I’m going to go home, I’m going to buy myself a Nokia phone and for the whole month just change my sim over and just have a Nokia phone and just completely switch off from the world,” Charley Hull said.

“Honestly, I wish I was born 30, 40 years earlier because I just — drives me bonkers all the technology and AI these days.”

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Hull’s decision comes after what she described as an unusually long season, both on and off the golf course. Her workload has extended well beyond tournament appearances. Sponsorship obligations, outings, and other professional commitments are adding to the demands of competitive golf.

She also made it clear that people can still contact her during the break. However, she wants to keep communication to phone calls rather than messages and social media.

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“If anyone wants to get hold of me, call me on that phone.”

She has discussed her preference for simpler mobile phones before. In January 2025, she reacted to the potential TikTok ban in the United States through an Instagram Story. She suggested that people would be better off returning to basic phones and abandoning social media.

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“TikTok is being banned, to be honest I think we should all be going back to old school, ban all social media go back to a Nokia phone and live life in the moment,” she wrote.

She followed that up with another pointed observation:

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“Guarantee the whole world would be a happier and healthier place.”

Her latest announcement takes that earlier opinion a step further. Rather than simply suggesting that people should spend less time on social media, she now intends to put the idea into practice herself.

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But this won’t be the first time she will be doing this.

Brentley Romine from the Golf Channel reported that Hull has experimented with basic Nokia phones before. She reportedly spent four months using one while in Asia in 2019. Although further details about that experience are not established, it suggests her latest plan is not entirely new.

Charley Hull is not the only high-profile golfer who has discussed the benefits of spending less time on a smartphone.

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Rory McIlroy has previously explained how he limits his phone use, particularly during major championship weeks.

“I try to lock my phone in the bedside drawer in the weeks of majors and just try and get away from it all. We do jigsaw puzzles, I read books, I do anything I can to just get away from that,” he said

McIlroy has also discussed using Freedom, a content-blocking application that restricts access to selected websites and social media platforms. His approach differs from Hull’s proposed switch. McIlroy keeps his smartphone but limits access to distracting content. Hull, meanwhile, wants to replace her smartphone with a basic Nokia and spend an entire month away from texting and social media.

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Charley Hull’s break will not begin immediately after the CME Group Tour Championship 2026

Although the event marks the end of the LPGA Tour’s regular season, Hull’s competitive commitments extend beyond the Naples finale.

The three-time LPGA Tour winner represents Atlanta Drive GC in the inaugural WTGL competition. Her teammates include Nataliya Guseva, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee and Yuka Saso.

The published Atlanta Drive regular-season schedule includes fixtures from late November to early December, with the postseason extending into late December. However, a team fixture does not automatically confirm Hull’s participation in every match.

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Hull’s comments about wanting a break come after a season that has been physically and emotionally challenging.

The 2026 Solheim Cup was one of the more demanding episodes. Golfweek reported on September 25 that Hull had battled tonsillitis during the competition and was subsequently bed-bound after returning to England.

Her recovery also called her participation in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship into question. Hull had done little preparation for the event and considered withdrawing, but eventually decided to play with reduced expectations.

The Englishwoman also spoke about the difference in pressure between the Solheim Cup and a regular LPGA event.

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“This week, actually feels nice to come out on the golf course with not a whole load of nerves, if you know what I mean, that the Solheim Cup produces,” she said.

The upcoming Nokia experiment appears to be about regaining control over how and when people can reach Charley Hull.

Her earlier comments about returning to old-school phones suggest that this preference has been developing for some time. The latest interview, however, gives it more shape, with a specific one-month period and a clear plan to follow her WTGL commitments.

Whether the experiment changes Charley Hull’s long-term smartphone habits remains to be seen.