Charley Hull’s ‘Fascinating’ Habit That Sets Her Apart From Nelly Korda & Co. Revealed by LPGA Insider

There are multiple reasons Charley Hull is a standout player at the LPGA. One of them, inarguably, is her British humor. Back in July, for instance, while appearing on Barstool Sports’ 2v2v2 match along with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa, she outdrove the latter. To add salt to the wound, she laughed and called out Morikawa with, “Hey there, little boy!” That’s peak Hull for you.

The other reason she stands out is that she is a light packer. At least, that’s what Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols revealed. After spending an evening with Hull following the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, trailing her to the underground aisles of beauty giant Olive Young, Nichols spilled plenty on a recent episode of The Mixed Bag.

What’s the most Hull has spent in an hour? came one question. Nichols reveals “hundred grand” with a laugh. “She [Hull] bought this Chanelle bag after she won the Kroger to go with the Chanelle outfit that she’d bought,” says Nichols. By now, you’d think Hull is high-maintenance. Yes and no. “I was fascinated by the fact that she doesn’t bring a big suitcase. She travels with a carry-on suitcase,” Nichols continues, then adds, “she [Hull] said, ‘I’ve got to be the lightest packer on the Tour.’ I was fascinated by that.”

Imago LPGA, Golf Damen 2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship APR 05 April 05, 2013: Charley Hull of England hits a shot out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the Kraft Nabisco Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Rancho Mirage CA U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20140405_zaf_cb8_117.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphoto903338

Charley Hull indeed said that. In the exclusive with Golfweek, Hull revealed, “I just travel with hand luggage and a golf bag,” and that she doesn’t carry extra clothes. “I just wear track suits the whole time. I don’t go out.” Oh, and that in her Louis Vuitton bag, she only carries “wash stuff in the golf bag, my hair care, my face care and that’s it. I’m easily the lightest traveler on tour.”

While it’s impossible to prove Hull’s claims, we’ve seen plenty of LPGA stars lugging multiple suitcases for just a week or two of tournament travel. Take Nelly Korda, for instance. On a regular week, you’d see her travelling with multiple trolley bags, a backpack or two, and her golf bag. That’s much different than how Hull carries herself. And while it’s true that it’s hard to spot Hull’s high-maintenance side during her travel days, she does have it to some extent.

Charley Hull reveals the mantra behind staying fit

“One day, if I fancy a burger and chips, I’ll have that, but I’ll eat clean the rest of the day. Another day, if I fancy a Coke, which I never drink fizzy drinks, but I’ll have a Coke and that’s another cheat,” revealed Charley Hull during her exclusive with Golfweek. Her family, Hull revealed, is very health-conscious. And so she was never allowed “fizzy” drinks until she was 12. And since she’d never spent much time on such unhealthy food, she never craved it as an adult.

Yet, this isn’t the only precaution she maintains. We know by now her intense workout regimen that includes, but is not limited to, Bulgarian split squats and hip thrusts, and more. But currently dealing with multiple injuries, including recently being diagnosed with spinal scoliosis, Hull has kept her distance from the gym.

Imago 25th July 2025 Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland ISPS HANDA Womens Scottish Open Golf Round 2 Charley Hull plays her tee shot on the 5th hole at Dundonald Links PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK AlecxBrown. Alec Brown/Imago

“Yesterday, my back was really bad, but today it’s been fine. It could be the way I walk, the way I sit, anything. I’ve got spinal scoliosis. I’ve got a bend in my back that we didn’t know about,” she revealed during the interview. Now, though, she has to avoid a strenuous workout regimen. But she continues to maintain healthy habits regardless.

“I’m going to be out for a few months, but I quite like the rest. I’m eating healthy. Because I haven’t been to the gym, I’m 10 kilos (22 pounds) lighter than I was at this time last year. But I prefer my body shape when I don’t go to the gym.” She now focuses on running, bands, and pilates. Regardless, that’s one way to maintain your body.