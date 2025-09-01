Charley Hull Sends Best Wishes to Disabled Golfer As She Wins European Title

Ireland’s Julia Falvey Ryan joined the winners’ circle in Sweden at the Women’s European Championship for Golfers with Disability. Her 224 (+11) not only matched defending champion Tommaso Perrino but also dethroned three-time winner Daphne van Houten—proving how the balance of power in women’s disability golf is beginning to shift. This kind of breakthrough rarely makes headlines—yet this one did.

Notably, LPGA star Charley Hull reshared Golf Ireland’s post on her Instagram story, writing “Congrats Julia,” turning a personal triumph into a shared moment across the golf world. Julia herself was elated after her win. She shared her feelings on social media.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have come out with best female here this week in Sweden 🇸🇪 Thank you to @edga_golf for running a great event here in @bokskogensgolfklubb ! Thank you to @golfirelandofficial and ISPS Handa for supporting me this week with @abacussportswear , always a great honour to wear the green top☘️ The last time I wore the green top it ended shortly in April with a fracture! This is what makes this win even sweeter, to be able to come back and compete in my first proper competition since then😃 Thanks to my own coach @ianstaffordgolfcoaching for being here this week as the coach for the team, definitely wouldn’t have been able to win without his advice as always!! Had a really great week and enjoyed every minute of it !!!!🏆☘️,” she happily penned down.

Not just Julia, but other standout performances added depth to the week:

Netherlands’ Richard Kluwen , who captured his fourth straight wheelchair division title (258, +45), ahead of Belgium’s Graham Freeman (269, +56).

Denmark’s Casper Holst-Christensen in the intellectual category (217, +4).

Scotland’s Barry McCluskey in the visual impairment field (271, +58).

Together, these results—and Hull’s nod of support—signaled more than just scorecards. Instead, they marked a turning point in how disability golf is seen and celebrated. It is no longer a side note; rather, it has become a vital thread in golf’s larger story.

In Malmö. At the men’s European Championship for Golfers with Disabilities, Denmark’s Frederik Brokfelt-Christiansen claimed the title with a crisp 215 at Bokskogen Golfklubb. He edged Sweden’s Gustav Andersson by two strokes (217, +4) and Norway’s Fredrik Fjaeraa by five (220, +7).

This tournament wasn’t just about who owned the sharpest swing—it was about whose story finally got heard. And now, with voices echoing from the tee box to social media, disability golf stands firmly in the spotlight, worthy of cheers and celebration.

From Inspiration to Integration: Where Disabled Golfer Heads Next

For years, disability golf carried the ‘inspirational’ tag. It highlighted courage but stayed outside mainstream tours. That image is shifting. Tours and governing bodies are now building pathways, not just platforms. The R&A and DP World Tour keep expanding integration. Players like Julia Falvey Ryan, and Frederik Brokfelt-Christiansen prove they belong. Step by step, the game moves from inspiration to true inclusion.

The G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour is central to this shift. Since 2022, the R&A and DP World Tour have partnered with EDGA to stage events alongside top tournaments. The G4D Open, hosted beside elite pros, has become a highlight. In 2024, the Tour added 100-plus world-ranking events and new national opens—expanding opportunities across Europe.

Fair competition anchors integration. The G4D Open introduced nine sport classes—from seated golfers to visually impaired players—developed with EDGA experts. These classes ensure authentic and equal competition.

Access starts early. Under “Project 250,” supported by the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, 44 children with disabilities recently played their first real-course round. EDGA-trained teachers and PGA coaches guided them through fun, structured experiences. The program now aims to reach 250 kids nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Visibility drives validation. Broadcast coverage of G4D events has grown, shifting public perception and celebrating athletes like Steven Alderson and Daphne van Houten. Their performances inspire new audiences while proving the sport’s competitive depth.

As Tony Bennett, EDGA President, said: “Elite performance isn’t always low scores. It’s about consistently reaching your potential.” That message frames disability golf today—not as an add-on, but as a vital part of the larger game.