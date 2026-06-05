Charley Hull Shares Blunt Statement on Slow LPGA Pros: ‘Shove a Rocket Up’

Everyone knows that Charley Hull is one of the most vocal critics of the LPGA Tour’s slow play. Earlier, her solutions included membership confiscation and a ban, but now, her solution hilariously involves a rocket.

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“How would I resolve? Shove a rocket up their a**,” Hull said on the Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira podcast.

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The LPGA Tour has been dealing with slow play for a long time. Amid growing concern, the Tour released a new slow-play policy in February 2025 with slightly harsher punishments like facing fines for being 1-5 seconds over their allotted time, a one-stroke penalty for 6-15 seconds over, and a two-stroke penalty for 16 or more seconds over, but the issue persists.

At the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the first round took over 6 hours to be completed. Many professionals, including Hull, Stacy Lewis, and Nelly Korda, complained about the same. Then, at the US Women’s Open 2025, rounds again exceeded six hours. Professionals were even asked to play the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2025 in threesomes because of the same issue.

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While this time, the punishment was to “shove a rocket,” Hull has shared many genuine ideas in the past. After The ANNIKA 2024, where her group, which also included Nelly Korda, took around five hours and 38 minutes to complete their round, the English professional said she felt sorry for fans and called the slow play “ridiculous.”

“I’m quite ruthless, but [my idea would be] if you get three bad ­timings, every time it’s a two-shot penalty,” she said at the time. “If you have three of them, you lose your Tour card instantly.”

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Imago November 13, 2025, Belleair, Florida, USA: LPGA, Golf Damen golfer CHARLEY HULL tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club at in Belleair. Belleair USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251113_zan_s70_066 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

In September 2025, she gave a few more options when speaking with Sky Sports Golf. This time, she said that the LPGA Tour can ban slow players for, like, 3 months if they get too many shot penalties for slow play. Alternatively, the Tour can also reduce the number of professionals who make the cut so that the weekend play could be quicker.

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That’s something the LPGA Tour has already done once. In 2023, the LPGA Tour shortened the weekend field size in full-field events from the top 70 and ties to the top 65 and ties. The Tour said the change would make the field more manageable on weekends. Charley Hull suggested reducing it further to the top 55 and ties.

While she has been the most outspoken, many other women professionals have criticized slow play on the LPGA Tour.

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One of the most direct voices after Hull came from Nelly Korda, especially after The ANNIKA 2024. She said that as a fan, she would be “very, very annoyed” if she had to watch a round get close to five and a half or six hours. Therefore, it was “a pretty big issue” that had to be resolved.

Lexi Thompson also agreed, saying, “I definitely think it’s an issue.”

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Lydia Ko took a more measured stance. She acknowledged that long rounds are a problem. However, she also highlighted factors such as course difficulty and the competitive environment, which can slow the pace.

Slow play is one of the biggest concerns Charley Hull would like to resolve on the LPGA Tour. But there are a few more things she needs to change.

Charley Hull on what she would change on the LPGA Tour

When speaking with Mel Reid on the Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira podcast, Hull revealed another thing she would want to change immediately if she were put in charge of the LPGA Tour.

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“Yeah, we definitely need way more fans. 100 percent. Like, if you looked at the British Open last year and the final round, that atmosphere was so good. And I wish we had this week in and week out,” she said.

Mel Reid agreed to that and said she had even had a conversation about it with Commissioner Craig Kessler. She noted that the prize money has increased significantly, and social media has also improved. However, she still does not feel that the environment at the LPGA Tour events is as good as it should be.

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Charley Hull said that she would simply make the tickets free to motivate more fans to come and watch the LPGA stars play. Besides that, she mentioned a sort of “fan zone” at events held in England. However, they don’t have that in the USA.

“I feel like that would be such an appealing thing for young kids and everything and bringing families,” she added.

The LPGA Tour has always focused on attracting more young fans and talent to the game. The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf is an attempt to achieve that.

Increasing fan attendance is clearly another priority for Charley Hull. However, her strongest opinions remain reserved for the LPGA Tour’s pace-of-play problem. Whether it’s stricter penalties, suspensions, or even her latest tongue-in-cheek solution, the English star continues to push for faster rounds and a better experience for everyone involved.