Charley Hull Shares ‘Crack On’ Response About Career Record as She Creeps Closer to Dethronig Nelly Korda

Charley Hull has set a new benchmark for British women’s golf. Before her, no British woman had ever reached World No. 3 in the Rolex Rankings’ 21-year history. The previous best was sixth. For her, it is just another step towards her main goal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. Obviously, my goal since I was young was always to be world No. 1,” Hull said at Sentosa GC. “But I’m not really one to stare at rankings and stuff because it shifts all the time. I just look at it, think it’s pretty cool, carry on, and crack on playing golf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hull’s recent surge up the rankings was powered by a final-round 65 to win the Saudi Ladies International, her fifth LET title. This victory was an add-on to her remarkable run, marking eight consecutive top-20 finishes and catapulting her from 20th to 3rd in the world since July 2025. Hull now sits just 32.35 points away from Nelly Korda’s #2 spot, and given Korda’s break, Hull may get close to outshining her.

Nelly Korda has decided to step back from competition for some time. After winning the Tournament of Champions in January for her 16th LPGA title, she announced she would skip the next three events and return at the Fortinet Founders Cup on March 19. Recently engaged, she has stated that she would aim to play 18 to 20 events a year. The heavy schedule took a toll on her body. She has learned that it’s best to “sacrifice” one tournament rather than push through pain and potentially be out for an extended period. While Korda takes time off, Hull continues to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Korda holds 7.37 average ranking points, and Hull is at 5.79. Korda is the only player in the world’s top 10 not playing in Singapore this week. This gives Hull a clear chance to close the gap while Korda’s ranking remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Hull’s achievement stands out even more given the history. Georgia Hall’s previous best ranking was sixth, Catriona Matthew reached seventh, and Lottie Woad, who turned professional in July 2025, is eighth at the moment. Hull is three places higher than any other British woman, and she has done it in her 12th LPGA season with almost $11 million in career earnings.

Hull’s reaction after her win in Saudi Arabia matched her approach: no speeches, no big statements. She is focused on the next event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Sentosa Golf Club keep Charley Hull’s momentum alive?

Hull arrived at Sentosa a day late due to travel delays, saw the course for the first time on Wednesday, and noted that the layout is playing longer this year, with rain preventing the ball from rolling out as it normally would. Her best finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship came last season, a tie for fourth at 7 under. This was the strongest result in her 7 starts here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Might take me a few days to acclimatize, but we’ll get there,” Hull said.

Every week Korda sits out and Hull tees it up, the math shifts. Whether Sentosa delivers another result or simply another top-20 entry in an already remarkable streak, the trajectory remains clear.