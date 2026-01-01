Charley Hull Shares Crucial Health Update 28 Days Before 2026 LPGA Season Begins

Essentials Inside The Story Hull's Fitness Update

When will the 2026 season start?

Hull's love for fitness

Charley Hull has offered a glimpse into her physical state just weeks before the 2026 LPGA season gets underway. The signs are good, pointing toward a welcome shift in momentum. By now, everyone knows how much of a fitness freak the Englishwoman is, and this update signifies the work she has put into her fitness to get to the point where she is.

“Since snapping the ligaments in my ankle 4 months ago. And doing my rehab consistently every day & my back rehab for my cysts in my spine. I’ve slowly been able to start running again in this last week and finally got it up to 3K already. Absolutely buzzing with that and the Pilates work is doing my injuries really good,” Charley Hull wrote, sharing the details of her workout session on her Instagram Story.

“Big thanks to my physios @louiseaylwin & Jack. And can’t wait to hopefully be bk in with the best @precisiongolfkate soon❤️”

In early September 2025, the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship winner snapped her ankle ligament. The incident happened in a car park after practice at the PIF London Championship. She stumbled and broke her ligament, which forced her to withdraw from the event. The 3x LPGA winner feared a fracture, but an MRI confirmed the tear. Doctors advised complete rest to prevent her health from worsening, leading to the withdrawal.

Earlier, in July 2025, she also tore back muscles while lifting a heavy box ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship. That incident led to cysts in her spine, which were confirmed by an MRI. The cysts also caused spinal scoliosis.

Since the two injuries, Charley Hull has been doing rehab to rebuild her strength. The English golfer thanked her physios, Louise Aylwin and Jack. Aylwin had also featured in some of her Instagram stories. On December 23, 2025, Hull shared a story at her home gym. She tagged Louise Aylwin in the story, and he was also visible in the back mirror, holding the camera to record her workout session.

The good news comes just weeks before the 2026 LPGA begins. The LPGA season starts January 29-February 1, 2026, with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando. Only about 28 days remain until the new season starts. As her health gets better, she will aim to start the new season in top shape. She ended a title drought in 2025 with the Kroger Queen City Championship win and now aims to win a major. And for that, it is important for her to stay fit, which she very likely will be because of her love for working out.

Charley Hull loves to work out

The 3x LPGA winner has become one of the most vocal fitness lovers on the tour. She has repeatedly said that she loves hard workouts, sprints, and long gym sessions.

“I feel like if I’ve done a good gym session, I can tackle anything the rest of the day,” Charley Hull revealed in an Instagram reel shared by PIF Global Series.

Besides being a happy place for her, gym sessions also help Charley Hull with her ADHD symptoms. She was diagnosed with severe ADHD in 2023. She took medication, but she felt like it was leading to addiction. Therefore, instead of relying on medications, she started going for workout sessions. Hull has revealed that it gives her good endorphins and keeps her mind settled.

If one goes through her Instagram profile, there are many posts centered around fitness. In fact, many of the stories she uploads are about her gym sessions.

Since she is a fitness freak, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she completed 3K within a week of being able to run again.