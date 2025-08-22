Charley Hull Shares 10-Word Health Update After Sudden Injury Halted LPGA Season

Charley Hull ’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster — marked by fainting spells, heartbreaking personal loss, and now, an ankle injury that sidelined her for weeks. The English star, who once tried to soldier through the Evian Championship after collapsing mid-round, found herself out of action again after a freak accident at Centurion left her with ligament damage.

But just three weeks later, Hull has delivered the update fans were waiting for. On her Instagram, she posted a carousel of videos practicing at the Northamptonshire Country Golf Club. She practiced her drives, putts, and iron shots and wrote in the caption, “Out of the moon boot and back to the range 🏌️‍♀️💪 Feels good. Patience still required on full fitness. 🔜.”

Hull’s freak accident injury was sustained due to her tripping over a curb in the Centurion car park. Hull had remarked that she knew something was wrong as she heard her ankle “pop.” She also shared the confirmed update on social media, writing, “Gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship this week.” Though the injury was minor, as suggested by doctors, she took a rest from the course. However, now that she has started practicing again, fans can rest assured that they will see her in action soon.

Injuries and other distressing situations have plagued Charley this season. First, the fainting incident, then she lost her second German Shepherd recently, which left her distressed.

Still, 2025 has tested Hull in ways that go far beyond the course. Just weeks before her injury, she endured the devastating loss of her second German Shepherd, Esmee. Two years prior to that, Hull had already lost Bella, so this was a blow that left her visibly shaken. Add that to the fainting incident at the Evian Championship, and it has been a season where both body and spirit have been pushed to the limit.

And yet, even while carrying these burdens, Hull’s bond with her supporters never wavered. On August 10, she limped into the Centurion Club’s fan village in a moon boot — but instead of retreating, she made sure to spend time with fans, taking photos and signing autographs. That moment, small as it may have seemed, spoke volumes: even when sidelined, Hull chose to give back to the very people who had stood by her.

This is classic Charley, and her love towards her fans has not been taken for granted. In December 2024, Hull organized a raffle to support Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). The cause was personal as her trainer’s son had received treatment at GOSH. It turned out to be a success as the raffle was able to generate £17,030, due to the incredible support of her fans, leaving the LPGA star overwhelmed.

Moments like these remind everyone that Hull is more than her setbacks. They also explain why her every return to the course is greeted with such anticipation. That’s why her on-course performances, even in a season marred by interruptions, have carried extra weight. Fans weren’t just watching the scores; they were watching the story of resilience unfold in real time.

Charley Hull’s performance after injury

So far, Hull’s best finish this year has been a T4 — a result she was determined to improve on. At the Evian Championship, she seemed poised for a breakthrough with a strong round of 46, but her fainting incident forced her to withdraw. After a two-week break, she returned to the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, where rounds of 71-73-68-71 secured her a T21 finish. Given her health struggles and weight loss at the time, the performance drew admiration from across the golf community.

Then came the AIG Women’s Open, where Hull delivered one of her finest displays in recent memory. With rounds of 73-71-66-69, she stayed in contention all week, chasing her long-awaited first major title. In the end, she fell just short, finishing two strokes behind Japan’s Yamashita. Hull admitted, “Understandably, your heart will bleed a bit,” but the fight and brilliance she displayed left fans with renewed hope.

Now, after her three-week break to recover from the ankle injury, that hope is stronger than ever. Hull’s resilience has defined her 2025 season, and fans are eager to see if this latest comeback will finally lead to her breaking her winless drought.