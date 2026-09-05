Charley Hull Shares Urgent Fundraiser Request as She Supports Young Girl’s Cancer Battle

Charley Hull has a following most golfers her age could only dream of, and this week, she used it for something far bigger than golf. The English star took to her Instagram Story to share a JustGiving fundraiser, urging her followers to donate to a cause that has nothing to do with a leaderboard and everything to do with a family fighting for their daughter’s life.

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The story Hull shared linked directly to a fundraiser organized by Dolores Walton, with the simple, urgent message: “HELP HERE IF YOU CAN.”

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At the time Hull posted it, the appeal had already raised £21,496.62 from 663 supporters, working toward a £40,000 goal. That number has continued to grow since, and it’s easy to see why Hull felt compelled to put her platform behind it.

Annabell is a young girl recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. According to the fundraiser page, everything started with something that seemed relatively minor: double vision. What began as a concerning but manageable symptom escalated quickly into what the family describes as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

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Within a short time, Annabell went from having a strange problem with her vision to needing emergency brain surgery. Doctors conducted the surgery at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. They took a biopsy and put in a shunt to reduce dangerous pressure in her brain. Annabell is still receiving specialist care, while her family stays by her side.

Dolores Walton set up the JustGiving page specifically to ease the burden that comes with a diagnosis like this one, a burden that extends far beyond hospital bills. According to the fundraiser’s own description, the money is to help cover travel, accommodation, meals, parking, and lost income from time away from work — the unglamorous but very real costs that pile up when a family suddenly has to put everything else on hold.

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The goal is pretty simple: Annabell’s parents want to spend as much time with her as possible. They want to focus on her care and comfort instead of worrying about the cost of hospital visits or staying near Oxford. The fundraiser says the money will help the family make “the coming weeks and months as special as possible” without financial stress taking away from their precious time together.

This is not the first time Hull has used her platform to help others. She also started a fundraiser for The Little Princess Trust, a charity that gives free real-hair wigs to children who have lost their hair to cancer.

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Charley Hull promised to cut her own hair and donate it to help make a wig. However, she first needed to raise about £550, which is the cost of making one. Her fundraiser has raised £496 of its £700 goal from 37 donations. This demonstrates Hull’s commitment to using her platform to help children and support health causes outside golf.

Hull’s support for Annabell’s fundraiser is meaningful for a simple reason. She does not need to have a close personal connection to the family to help. As a public figure, she has a large audience, and she used that reach to share Annabell’s story with many more people. This can help the family reach more people who may donate.

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The fundraiser organizers have also made it clear that people do not have to donate money to help. The page says, “If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page would mean just as much.” Sharing the fundraiser can help more people see Annabell’s story and may bring in new donors.

For now, the family has a simple request: keep Annabell in your thoughts. People can support them by donating, sharing the fundraiser, or simply taking the time to read her story. Every bit of support can help the family as they go through this tough time.