Charley Hull Shouted for Boyfriend’s Help After Facing Another Health Scare: ‘I Nearly Fainted’

ByShiffa Jeelani

Aug 7, 2025 | 11:26 AM EDT

Charley Hull is known for her fearless game, but ahead of this week’s PIF London Championship 2025, the English star revealed a moment of pure panic off the course. Hull recounted how she tripped over a curb in the car park at Centurion Club after a long day of practice, sending her straight to the ground. “I was buzzing yesterday coming out of physio… I had a skip in my step because I love practicing,” she told reporters at the PIF London Championship. “But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.”

The fall left Hull fearing the worst. “The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted,” she shared. Fortunately, she was able to move her ankle and later confirmed, “It’s nowhere near as bad as I thought.” Though she’s “gutted” to have missed practice, Hull assured fans she’ll still tee it up in the tournament. “Hitting balls shouldn’t be an issue,” she said. “I will be teeing up tomorrow.” Known for her grit, Hull is ready to turn an unlucky spill into another resilient performance on home soil.

This is a developing story…

