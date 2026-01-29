Charley Hull Stands Her Ground After Nelly Korda Disapproved of Her Involvement in New Women’s League

When Charley Hull walked onto the SoFi Centre to tee off at the custom-made TGL course, her excitement was through the roof. She was impressed with the way the green moved, how the ball reacted on it, and how her chips and putts translated on the screen. Now, Hull can’t wait for WTGL, a stance that stands in sharp contrast to what Nelly Korda said earlier.

“I’m just grateful for them giving us an opportunity, no matter what, really,” Hull told the media at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “I feel like they’re giving us an opportunity to go out there on the same stage as the guys, even though it’s not at the same time, fair play to them.”

The Englishwoman believes that WTGL already offers visibility, innovation, and a new competitive platform. Her pragmatism was more rooted in the acceptance of the offer, rather than outright rejecting it; unlike Nelly Korda, who openly questioned the league’s decision to keep men and women separate.

“If I’m being very honest…I’m surprised no other girls have, or no one’s really spoken out about it,” Korda told Golfweek, admitting she had mixed feelings about the whole ordeal.

Nelly Korda further argued that a shared platform would have been revolutionary for the game of golf. The sport doesn’t often see men and women compete for the same prize money on the same stage. Although there have been events like the Grant Thornton, an event where LPGA and PGA Tour pros come together to play in foursomes and fourballs.

Despite that, Hull did agree with Korda on an evolutionary future.

“You never know; in a couple of years, they could do something like that. But like having an LPGA Tour and the PGA Tour,” she reflected. “That’s something they can probably build on.”

TGL is filled with top-ranked players like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas, among others. The same will be seen on the WTGL side. Several top women golfers have already committed to the league. World No. 1 Jenno Thitikul, Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Lottie Woad, and Rose Zhang. Charley Hull will also participate.

So, if the two tours could have come together for this event, the format would have been interesting to witness. Perhaps that’s why Nelly Korda has remained noncommittal about joining the league as of now. Moreover, her stance also fueled a sharp reaction from many fans.

The Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy rolled out the WTGL, and the league is set to launch by the end of this year. As several opinions are voiced out, Charley Hull seems content with the outcome.

But why in a couple of years? The WTGL will mirror the men’s TGL format. It will be fast-paced, team-based, and will be played inside the SoFi Centre. With so many similar chords, what stopped TMRW Sports from bringing in a mixed event?

Why are TGL and WTGL staying separate for now?

This stance is less rooted in ideology and more in operational reality. From the start, the goal was not about inclusion. It has always been about amplification. TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley has been clear about the intent.

“The driving principles of TGL were to create a modern media version,” he said. “The conversation with the LPGA has been very similar, but really focused on trying to provide a stage, a platform, and a spotlight for the LPGA players.”

The next hurdle is the scheduling and media strategy. TGL currently takes place in winters. It runs from late December through March in prime-time slots on ESPN and ESPN2. By keeping the women’s and men’s leagues separate, TMRW will aim to expand its broadcast inventory. In simpler terms, a combined league would risk audience overlap and dilute viewership. They plan on avoiding that.

There are also competitive and logistical constraints. The man’s format with 24 PGA Tour players, divided into six teams, was built for balance and pace. If they integrate the LPGA players, it would require rebuilding the entire roster and match formats. Separate leagues would allow both competitions to roll out free of such constraints.

Hence, separation here doesn’t necessarily mean isolation. The entire idea of a WTGL in place shows that women are not secondary participants. They bring in their own fans, visibility, and personality. That’s why, for now, the strategy is to build equity alongside the men’s game. Meanwhile, the door, for an integration as Nelly Korda wants, stays open.