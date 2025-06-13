Charley Hull Turns Heads as She Announces Break From LPGA Tour Amid Winless Streak

Charley Hull has been knocking on the door all season, but that long-awaited LPGA victory continues to elude her. The English star has quietly pieced together a strong 2025 campaign with a string of solid finishes—T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, T5 at the Dow Championship, T12 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and T11 at the Ford Championship. She’s made nearly every cut, showing flashes of her world-class game. But despite her consistency, Hull’s LPGA win drought has now stretched to nearly three years, with her last victory coming in 2022. Even a Ladies European Tour title in late 2024 hasn’t fully eased the pressure as she chases another breakthrough on the LPGA stage.

Recently, in a move that caught many by surprise, Hull announced she’s stepping away for a short break. Sharing a vibrant photo on Instagram, she captioned: “Mini-break to recharge the batteries before a busy summer✌️🌸.” While the length of her hiatus isn’t clear, the timing suggests a calculated pause—a chance to reset mentally and physically before diving into the demanding summer stretch. Hull was originally expected to continue her LPGA summer stretch, with key stops like the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, Amundi Evian Championship, and AIG Women’s Open still ahead. However, it’s not yet clear how long this break will last. That said, Hull traditionally shows up for the big summer events, especially in Europe, where she often thrives.

Fans flooded her post with encouragement. “Enjoy your time off ❤️❤️,” one wrote, while another added, “Love how you live your life just how you want 👏.” For now, Hull is taking a well-earned pause, but with a packed summer schedule looming, expect her to return rested and ready. But even before her break, Hull had already made headlines—not for her play, but for her visible frustration during one of the year’s biggest majors.

Hull’s slow-play frustration stole the spotlight at the U.S. Women’s Open

While Charley Hull quietly put together a solid T12 finish at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, her body language told a very different story throughout the week. Hull’s frustration with slow play boiled over, especially during her first-round pairing with Lexi Thompson at Erin Hills. At one point, cameras caught Hull already seated on the ninth tee box while Thompson was still putting on the eighth green—a moment that quickly went viral.

Hull has never been shy about her stance on pace-of-play issues. Last year, she even suggested that multiple bad timings should result in two-shot penalties and potential loss of Tour cards to hold players accountable. So, when rounds at Erin Hills dragged beyond five and a half hours, Hull’s visible exasperation struck a nerve with both fans and critics.

Social media lit up with divided opinions—some labeling her behavior as “rude,” while others applauded her for standing up against one of golf’s most persistent problems. Regardless of which side you’re on, Hull’s unfiltered reaction reignited the slow play debate and added an unexpected subplot to an already dramatic U.S. Women’s Open week.