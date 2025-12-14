Charley Hull’s Aggressiveness Leaves Michael Brennan Unsure He Did the Right Thing

On day 1 of the Grant Thornton Invitational, Charley Hull and Michael Brennan were like two peas in a pod. Hull got nosy and watched every shot closely to learn as they fired a historic 17-under 55. However, Saturday’s Foursomes format tested their vibes, cooling them to a 1-under 71. Just as things heated up, a specific decision tested Brennan’s nerve against the LPGA superstar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Charley Hull typically plays with zero fear and even admitted she likes to “take every shot on.” But this mindset clashed with reality on the par-5 17th hole when Hull blasted her drive into the slippery right pine straw. Despite the danger, Hull asked Brennan to hit the high shot between trees and over water, but her young partner had other plans. Now, recalling that moment, Brennan has some thoughts.

“On 17 today, Charley tried toso she hit it in the right pine straw. I never even looked at anything other than just kind of a pitch back out in the fairway. Charley and I left each other alone when we were hitting our normal shots because that’s what we normally do, but she came up to me, and said, ‘Look, you can actually hit like a high hook out of the pine straw between trees over water,’ and I kiboshed that. I said, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’ So I wasn’t sure if she was too happy with that.” Thankfully, Hull respected the bold veto, replying, “No, it’s good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They saved par on t he17th, but overall, lost their first spot to the ‘Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak’ duo after the historic first day. On the very same 17th hole, Coughlin faced a greenside bunker shot. Coughlin splashed it out perfectly and holed that shot for a perfect Eagle as she and Andrew Novak teamed for a 4-under 68 in foursomes to take the lead by one shot after round 2.

“We played pretty steady. It was a shame I missed that short putt at the last, but it’s obviously a harder format, foursomes. We played decent today,” Hull said after round 2. “It’s just easy going [playing with Brennan]. “I really, really enjoy his game. I like the way he is, and his game’s great. I’ll definitely be sitting down watching the PGA Tour more now to see how he gets on. He’s got all the shots, I think he’ll win more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, before the final round, the leaderboard has tightened significantly.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday showdown will be a close call, featuring Charley Hull

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak hold the pole position at 19-under and oozing with confidence, but two shots back sit Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark. Clark brings the U.S. Open pedigree, and with Thompson, they already made a historic first round 17-under 55 in the opening scramble format.

Don’t sleep on Team Canada, as Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners sit just three back. They finished second and fourth in the first two editions and fired a brilliant 5-under 67 Saturday, proving they can handle the toughest formats better than almost everyone in the field.

Plus, history suggests no lead is safe at the Grant Thornton Invitational before the final round. Just look at the 2023 edition, where Lydia Ko and Jason Day started two shots behind the leaders and fired a 66 in the final round to snatch the trophy from the favorites. So, a three-shot swing is not that massive when teams get two chances at every birdie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, all the results depend on the “Modified Four-Ball” format on the final round, where both players tee off and switch balls for the second shot before picking the best one. Don’t miss the final chapter of this incredible mixed-team battle, and you can watch this live on Golf Channel and the NBC app.