Charley Hull’s Focus Remains Intact Hours After Devastating Divorce Details Go Public

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 12, 2025 | 6:51 PM EST

As the world grasped with Charley Hull’s quiet personal yet powerful anecdotes from her previous relationship with John “Ozzie” Smith, the Englishwoman prepared to tee off at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Her focus remained intact as she joined her playing partner, Michael Brennan, for the first round at Tiburón Golf Club. The duo is leading, having shot 17 under.

“It’s pretty good. I feel like we’re both pretty calm. I like asking a lot of questions because I like to learn from the guys, and he’s got a really good game,” she says. “He probably thought I was super nosy… but I was just learning. It was pretty calm out there.”

For Brennan, too, Hull was a great partner.

“I was kind of nervous to start, like more than a normal tournament. I just didn’t want to let Charley down,” he explains. “I’m not used to playing, and like having a partner to rely on, but after a couple of holes, I felt like we kind of found our flow…”

This is a developing story..

