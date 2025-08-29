Charlie Woods’ Actions Towards Rival Miles Russell Hours Before Face-Off Speaks Volumes

When the nation’s No. 1 player shares the course with someone aiming to be the first son of a Players Champion to win the Junior Players, it’s only natural to expect tension, or at the very least, rivalry. So when Charlie Woods and Miles Russell teed it up at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, all eyes were on how the two teenage standouts would interact at the 2025 Junior Players Championship.

Charlie Woods, ranked 13th in the AJGA Rolex Rankings, and Miles Russell, the top-ranked junior in the country, were spotted on Thursday during the traditional Junior Am practice round hosted by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). While playing in the Junior Am is voluntary, Russell and Woods stepped up on the eve of their first round of the junior tournament. And the sight was one to see. The two rivals not only shared the same tee time but also rode in a golf cart together, chatting away like seasoned veterans.

While Miles Russell took the wheel, Charlie Woods, the son of golf icon Tiger Woods, rode shotgun. While their pairing was notable because of the amount of talent they both bring in, it was the dynamic between them that stood out. For players who could very easily see each other as rivals, there was no visible tension. Instead, they chatted and laughed like old friends, casually taking in the course that has challenged legends.

Despite it being their first time playing a full round together, there was a clear familiarity between them. Miles Russell, who was recently left out of the Walker Cup squad, had only positive things to say about Woods. “He’s been playing great. He’s doing everything really well,” Russell said after the round. The two were paired with AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin and TaylorMade Vice President of Sports Marketing Eddie Erkmanis.

But this friendship didn’t emerge out of nowhere, as the two have been in each other’s company before. Last year, at the Florida Sunshine Cup, a charity event that was hosted by Russell, Woods was present too. “He was actually at my charity event… I played with him there,” Miles Russell said in a post-round interview at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he made his PGA Tour debut. And when asked more about Woods, Russell responded with a smile — “I haven’t played with him in a while, and it’ll be good to see him.”

Miles Russell was also part of the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am last December in Albany, a tournament hosted by none other than Tiger Woods himself. Russell later posted a photo from the event on Instagram, captioned — “Had a ton of fun being a part of the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, a major thank you to Dan Fireman, @libertynationalgc and @tgrliveevents for making it all happen.”

It’s clear that their visible bond on Thursday had been brewing quietly for a while, nurtured through shared experiences. Yet, make no mistake, as their friendliness won’t soften the competition. The two will battle it out at TPC Sawgrass this weekend, each looking to leave their mark on one of the most prestigious junior stages in the country.

Charlie Woods and Miles Russell enter this week with good form

Charlie Woods and Miles Russell will be teeing it up in the 2025 Junior Players Championship, a 54-hole showdown featuring 78 of the world’s top junior golfers. The tournament is being hosted at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from August 28 – 31, a course where Tiger Woods won the Players Championship twice in 2001 and 2013. While Charlie Woods has been steadily climbing the ranks after securing his first win earlier this year at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, Miles Russell has three wins under his belt.

Russell recently even made deep runs in two of the biggest events in amateur golf—reaching the quarterfinals of both the U.S. Junior Amateur in Dallas and the U.S. Amateur in San Francisco. Miles Russell, who won the Junior Players in 2023 and finished tied 16th last year, knows the course this week will reward precision and resilience. “If you’re playing poorly or hitting it poorly, it’s going to be a tough day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods, who is chasing history as the first son of a Players Champion to win the Junior Players, earned his ticket to the Junior Players by consistent form through the season, most recently with a tied 9th finish at the Junior PGA Championship. Woods will tee off at 9:20 a.m. on August 29th from Tee No. 1, while Russell will begin his opening round earlier that day at 9:00 a.m. from the same tee.