Charlie Woods’ Big Career Milestone Brings Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Together for a Rare Public Appearance

Recent reports have fueled speculation about a potential marriage between 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and his partner, Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. However, the golf legend was recently spotted alongside his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, as the two came together to celebrate a major milestone in their son Charlie Woods’ life.

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“Charlie Woods celebrates commitment to Florida State to golf with his parents, including Tiger Woods, on hand at Benjamin School signing ceremony,” WPBF 25 News reporter Yianni Kourakis revealed on X alongside a video of the moment.

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In the video, Tiger Woods can be seen posing for the camera alongside his son Charlie Woods, his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, Nordegren’s three children with former NFL player Jordan Cameron, and Cameron himself. The gathering was a blended-family event rather than a reunion of Woods and Nordegren alone. As Kourakis reported, the occasion was Charlie’s official signing with Florida State during a National Signing Day ceremony at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Charlie had verbally committed to Florida State in February 2026, and Friday’s ceremony made that commitment official. The 17-year-old is set to join the Seminoles’ men’s golf program in 2027 as part of the university’s recruiting class. The signing follows an impressive season in which Charlie helped The Benjamin School win a Florida regional championship, carding a 1-under 70.

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Charlie is also a two-time Florida high school state team champion, further strengthening his junior golf resume. Notably, Woods and his ex-wife were previously seen together in February this year during celebrations marking The Benjamin School’s Florida Class 1A state championship victory. Charlie had played a key role in the school’s second state title of his high school career, following its 2023 championship. This is at least the second time they have appeared together publicly in 2026.

Tiger Woods has made only a handful of public appearances since his DUI-related arrest following the March crash and his subsequent stay at a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland. He appeared at the Travelers Championship alongside PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to deliver a brief statement about the tour’s future. He later hosted the TGR Foundation’s annual exclusive amateur charity event in September, followed by the TGR Junior Invitational in October.

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Meanwhile, Woods pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of willful and wanton reckless driving, bringing an end to his DUI case without facing jail time. The court imposed a five-year suspension of his driver’s license, a $1,000 fine for reckless driving, and an additional $500 fine for refusing to take a urine test. Including court costs, his total payment amounted to $2,131.44. This was not the first major car crash of Woods’ life.

In 2009, another car accident brought his infidelity scandal into the public eye, triggering widespread media scrutiny and eventually contributing to his separation from Nordegren. After that, she began dating former NFL player Jordan Cameron in 2017, and the couple has since built a blended family. They share three biological children—Arthur, Zeta, and Freya—while Cameron also has a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship.

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Woods’ latest appearance comes after reports suggested he and his partner Vanessa were discussing marriage. The couple has grown closer after supporting each other through a difficult 2026. While Woods stood by Vanessa during her breast cancer treatment, Vanessa supported him through his legal troubles following his Florida car crash. However, a proposal hasn’t been on the table quite yet.

According to a report from IBTimes UK, Woods is reportedly hesitant to propose to Vanessa because of the emotional baggage from his divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Citing an unnamed source from Globe Magazine, the outlet says Woods remains affected by how his first marriage ended.