Charlie Woods Bounces Back From Missed-Cut Heartbreak at Junior PGA Championship

Charlie Wood needed a response to his recent heartbreaks this season, and he has found one at Fields Ranch. The 17-year-old has made the cut at the Junior PGA Championship, just a week after his painful miss at the U.S. Junior Amateur bid.

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The cut line was projected at +3, and Charlie Woods finished his two rounds at Fields Ranch in Texas at 1-over 145. He tied for 41st and comfortably sits inside the projected cut line at -2. That’s a jump of 12 spots from where he sat after Tuesday’s opening round, and it puts him through to the weekend play at one of the biggest junior golf events.

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Getting there wasn’t smooth. Woods opened with a 3-over 75 on Tuesday, a round built on inconsistency rather than disaster. He made three birdies but gave them back with four bogeys and a double bogey on the par-4 ninth, leaving him tied for 53rd and seven shots behind first-round leader Kailer Stone, who shot 68. It wasn’t the kind of start that suggested a comfortable weekend.

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The Florida State commit steadied himself on Wednesday with a 2-under 70. He birdied the par-4 second, gave the shot right back with a bogey at the par-3 third, and then played the rest of the round bogey-free, closing with a second birdie at the par-4 18th. That kind of round, just one blemish over 18 holes, was enough to push him seven spots up the leaderboard and into safe territory heading into the weekend.

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That bounce-back mattered given what Woods had just been through. At the U.S. Junior Amateur, he was eliminated in a 14-player playoff for two match-play spots at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. On the first playoff hole, a fan’s phone camera clicked during his backswing on a chip from the rough, leading to a bogey that ended his tournament.

Woods didn’t hide his frustration in the moment, turning to the gallery and saying,

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“Really, dude? I mean, come on.”

A second straight missed cut at a marquee event would have made that setback look like the start of something rather than a one-off.

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Making the cut here also keeps alive a chance to build on what he did at this event last year, which remains one of the better results of his junior career.

A Golden Chance for Charlie Woods

The gap between this week and last year shows how much Woods’ game has evolved. At the 2025 Junior PGA Championship in West Lafayette, Indiana, he opened with a 70, then reeled off back-to-back 66s to sit tied for second through three rounds at 12-under, just seven shots behind eventual winner Lunden Esterline. A top-two finish would have meant an automatic spot on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team. Woods couldn’t hold the position, closing with a 3-over 74 that included a bogey on 14 and a double bogey on 15, dropping him to a tie for ninth at 9-under.

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This week has been the opposite build. Instead of chasing a Ryder Cup spot from near the top of the leaderboard, Woods spent his first round just fighting to survive the number.

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Woods tees off in Thursday’s third round looking to build on that position and chase down last year’s top-10 finish over his final 36 holes at Fields Ranch.